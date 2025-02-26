WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: WBTN) (“WEBTOON Entertainment” or “the Company”), a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world’s largest storytelling platforms, today announced CFO and COO, David J. Lee, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Raymond James 46th Institutional Investors Conference

March 3, 2025

Location: Orlando, FL

Presentation Time: 4:35 PM ET

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

March 5, 2025

Location: San Francisco, CA

Presentation Time: 10 AM PT

HSBC Global Investment Summit

March 25, 2025

Location: Hong Kong

Raymond James and Morgan Stanley presentations will be webcast live and archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.webtoon.com/.

About WEBTOON Entertainment Inc.

WEBTOON Entertainment is a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world's largest storytelling platforms. As the global leader and pioneer of the mobile webcomic format, WEBTOON Entertainment has transformed comics and visual storytelling for fans and creators.

With its CANVAS UGC platform empowering anyone to become a creator, and a growing roster of superstar WEBTOON Originals creators and series, WEBTOON Entertainment’s passionate fandoms are the new face of pop culture. WEBTOON Entertainment’s adaptations are available on Netflix, Prime Video, Crunchyroll and other screens around the world, and the company’s content partners include Discord, HYBE and DC Comics, among many others.

With approximately 160 million monthly active users, WEBTOON Entertainment’s IP & Creator Ecosystem of aligned brands and platforms include WEBTOON, Wattpad – the world’s leading webnovel platform – Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, Studio N, Studio LICO, WEBTOON Unscrolled, LINE Manga and eBookJapan, among others.

