Metallurgical Test Work confirms > 95% Lithium Extraction from Acid Leach on High-Grade Mineralization Samples from Bonnie Claire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (TSXV: NVLH; OTCQB: NVLHF; FSE: 87K) (“Nevada Lithium” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a technical update on its current metallurgical program at its 100% owned Bonnie Claire lithium project (the “Project” or “Bonnie Claire”), located in Nye County, Nevada.

As disclosed in the Company’s news release October 23, 2024, Nevada Lithium retained Fluor Enterprises, Inc. (“Fluor”) of Greenville, South Carolina and Kemetco Research Inc. (“Kemetco”) of Richmond, British Columbia to oversee and perform metallurgical benchwork testing, and to develop a process plant for inclusion into an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) to be completed in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

Since that time, Fluor’s Lithium Center of Excellence has developed and coordinated a test work program which is taking place at Kemetco’s lab facility. The key focus of the test work program is proving the make-up of a conceptual acid-leach circuit. Fluor and Kemetco have joint expertise in developing test work programs for Lithium compounds of similar metallurgy to Bonnie Claire. This expertise is playing an instrumental role in bringing a high level of certainty to the Project flowsheet.

Nevada Lithium’s CEO, Stephen Rentschler, comments: “We are tremendously impressed by the quality of work that Fluor and Kemetco have produced. The initial Lithium and Boron recovery factors are very high, confirm earlier test work, and are comparable to those of our peers in Nevada. We are confident that Fluor’s expertise will continue to optimize the flowsheet as it becomes more fully developed. Fluor is an internationally recognized firm with comprehensive capabilities that have been utilized in some of the world’s largest and most significant Lithium projects, such as Ioneer’s Rhyolite Ridge, Albemarle’s Meishan Project, Jindalee Lithium and Aurora Lithium, among others. We think that Fluor’s participation in our Project clearly reflects the increasing industry recognition of Bonnie Claire’s position among the world’s top tier of Lithium and Boron projects.”



Highlights:

Below are some of the key project differentiators the design / project / team / testwork have identified to date.

The Bonnie Claire leaching tests demonstrate that high Lithium recoveries ( > 95%) can be achieved with reasonable sulfuric acid consumption rates.



Initial estimates indicate that more than half of the plant’s electrical demand may be provided by steam turbine generators, reducing the amount required from the power grid to supplement the site.



Boric Acid production provides an additional revenue stream for the project.



Initial Test Work Results

Nevada Lithium has engaged Fluor and Kemetco for metallurgical test work to develop the process design for the Bonnie Claire Project. Fluor is managing and supervising this testing program which is being conducted at Kemetco’s lab in Richmond, British Columbia. This world class facility has considerable experience in metallurgical test work to support the development of Lithium Boron processes.

Preliminary results indicate:

The Bonnie Claire deposit is broadly amenable to sulfuric acid leaching, concentration of leach solutions by evaporation and crystallization, and multi-stage impurity removal to produce a technical grade Lithium carbonate.

The high levels of Boron in the deposit allow the co-production of Boric acid using crystallization.

Updated PEA:

It is estimated that the test work program being conducted by Kemetco and Fluor will conclude in April of 2025. The process plant currently under development is feeding the preparation of the updated PEA report pertaining to metallurgy, capital, and operating expenses.

Global Resource Engineering (“GRE”) will be responsible for overall preparation of the updated PEA. GRE was responsible for preparing both the original Bonnie Claire PEA, which has an effective date of August 20, 2021, and the current Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) NI 43-101 compliant technical report, which has an effective date of September 24, 2024¹

It is anticipated that the updated PEA will be completed in late April 2025.

About Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.

Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on shareholder value creation through its core asset, the Bonnie Claire Project, located in Nye County, Nevada, where it holds a 100% interest.

Resources for the Bonnie Claire deposit have been separated into two Zones; a Lower Zone (i.e., mineralization hosted by Lower Claystone and Lower Sandstone units) and an Upper Zone (i.e., mineralization hosted by an Upper Claystone unit). A very high-grade zone of Lithium and Boron in the Lower Zone remains open in 3 directions.

The Lower Zone gives an Indicated Resource of 275.85 million tonnes (Mt) at 3,519 ppm Lithium (5.167 Mt LCE) and 275.85 Mt at 8,404 ppm Boron (2.318 Mt B), together with an Inferred Resource of 1,561.06 Mt at 3,085ppm Lithium (25.634 Mt LCE). This base-case resource is based on a 1,800ppm Lithium cutoff, constrained by Hydraulic Borehole Mining (HBHM) parameters, and an assumed 60% recovery of the host strata.¹

The Upper Zone gives an Indicated Resource of 188.08 Mt at 1,074 ppm Lithium (1.075 Mt LCE) and 152.11 Mt at 1,519 ppm Boron (0.231 Mt B), together with an Inferred Resource of 451.10 Mt at 1,106 ppm Lithium (2.655 Mt LCE) and 270.53 Mt at 1,505 ppm Boron (0.407 Mt B). This resource is calculated at a 900 ppm Lithium cut-off, within a Constraining Pit Shell, and would be mined by conventional open-pit methods.¹

For further information on Nevada Lithium and to subscribe for updates about Nevada Lithium, please visit its website at: https://nevadalithium.com/

QP Disclosure

The technical information in the above disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Kevin Martina, Director I, Process/Specialty Engineering with Fluor Enterprises, Inc. Mr. Martina is the designated Qualified Person (as such term is defined in NI 43-101) for Fluor Enterprises Inc. and is independent of the Company.

The technical information in the above disclosure has also been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person under NI 43-101, Dr. Jeff Wilson, PhD, P.Geo, Vice President of Exploration for Nevada Lithium. Dr. Wilson is not independent of Nevada Lithium, as he is Vice President of Exploration for Nevada Lithium.

¹See Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) NI 43-101 Technical Report, Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, Nye Country, Nevada authored by Global Resource Engineering Ltd. dated December 16, 2014, with an effective date of September 24, 2024. The MRE was summarized in Nevada Lithium’s news release dated November 12, 2024, and is available on Nevada Lithium’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources will be converted into mineral reserves. Inferred mineral resources are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. It is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration.

