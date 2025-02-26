Dianthus Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune diseases, today announced the company’s participation at the following investor conferences:

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference – Marino Garcia, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 5 at 11:50 a.m. ET and host one-on-one meetings with investors in Boston. A webcast of this presentation may be accessed under “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Dianthus Therapeutics website.





Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit – Ryan Savitz, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer, will host one-on-one investor meetings on Wednesday, March 12 in Miami



About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, best-in-class monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who are leading the development of next-generation antibody complement therapeutics, aiming to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Contact

Jennifer Davis Ruff

Dianthus Therapeutics

jdavisruff@dianthustx.com

