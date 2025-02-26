OXB to present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

Oxford, UK – 26 February 2025: OXB (LSE: OXB), a global quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, today announces that Dr. Lucinda Crabtree, Chief Financial Officer, will take part in a fireside chat at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, 11 March 2025 at 2:20 PM EDT / 6:20 PM GMT.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the ‘Investor Relations’ section of OXB’s website under ‘Results, Reports, Presentations & Webcasts’ at www.oxb.com. A replay will be accessible following the event.

-Ends-

Enquiries:

OXB:

Sophia Bolhassan, Head of Investor Relations – T: +44 (0) 1865 509 737 / E: ir@oxb.com

ICR Healthcare:

T: +44 (0)20 3709 5700 / E: oxb@icrhealthcare.com

Mary-Jane Elliott / Angela Gray / Davide Salvi

About OXB

OXB (LSE: OXB) is a global quality and innovation-led contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in cell and gene therapy with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, OXB has 30 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of cell and gene therapies. OXB collaborates with some of the world's most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV), adenovirus and other viral vector types. OXB's world-class capabilities span from early-stage development to commercialisation. These capabilities are supported by robust quality-assurance systems, analytical methods and depth of regulatory expertise.

OXB offers a vast number of unique technologies for viral vector manufacturing, including a 4th generation lentiviral vector system (the TetraVecta™ system), dual plasmid system for AAV production, suspension and perfusion process using process enhancers and stable producer and packaging cell lines.

OXB, a FTSE4Good constituent, is headquartered in Oxford, UK. It has bioprocessing and manufacturing facilities across Oxfordshire, UK, Lyon and Strasbourg, France and near Boston, MA, US. Learn more at www.oxb.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.