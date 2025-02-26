Perfume Market Size to Surge to USD 77.53 Billion by 2032 | Industry to Grow at 5.57% CAGR

Perfume Market Size

Top Companies Leading the Global Perfume market such as L’Oréal, S.A., Unilever Plc, Coty Inc., The Proctor and Gamble Co, Revlon, Chanel Limited, & Others.

The U.S. perfume market is projected to reach an estimated value of USD 23.23 billion by 2032, driven by the increasing popularity of premium fragrance formulations.” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARAHTRA, INDIA, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global perfume market was valued at USD 50.46 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand from USD 53.04 billion in 2025 to USD 77.53 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.57% over the forecast period. In 2024, North America held the largest share of the market, accounting for 35.47%. Additionally, the U.S. perfume market is projected to reach an estimated value of USD 23.23 billion by 2032, driven by the increasing popularity of premium fragrance formulations.Perfumes are pleasant smelling solutions made by using oils, fragrances, and other ingredients to create a pleasing aroma. Increasing demand for high-quality beauty and grooming products globally is expected to boost the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled "Perfume Industry Share, Size, Growth and Report Forecast, 2025-2032."➡️ 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/perfume-market-102273 ➡️ 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:• L’Oréal S.A.(France)• Unilever Plc (U.K.)• Coty Inc. (U.S.)• The Proctor and Gamble Co. (U.S.)• The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.)• Natura & Co. (Brazil)• Avon Products Inc. (U.S.)• Puig SA (Spain)• Revlon Inc. (U.S.)• Chanel Limited (France)• Shiseido Company Limited (Japan)• Beiersdorf AG (Germany)➡️ 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:Market Size Value in 2024: $50.46 BnMarket Size Value by 2032: $77.53 BnGrowth Rate: CAGR of 5.57% (2025-2032)Base Year: 2024Historical Data: 2019-2023Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032No. of Report Pages: 190➡️ 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Perfume Segment to Lead Owing to its High Fragrance ConcentrationBased on type, the market is segmented into perfume, eau de perfume, eau de cologne, eau de toilette, and eau fraiche. Among these, the perfume segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022 owing to its durability, high fragrance concentration, and high percentage of essential oils as compared to alternatives.Mass Segment to Dominate Due to Economical PriceAs per product, it is bifurcated into premium and mass. Among these, the mass segment led the market in 2022 stoked by surging demand across various regions and economical costs of products.Women Segment to Hold Major Share Backed by Rising Spending Power on CosmeticsAccording to end-user, it is classified into women and men. Among these, the women segment captured the largest global market share owing to surging demand for organic and sustainable fragrances from women for grooming purposes. Moreover, rising expenditure on cosmetics by women will further propel segment growth.Online Segment to Capture Significant Share Owing to Launch of Various Online Shopping PlatformsBy distribution channel, it is categorized into offline and online. Among these, the online segment captured a significant market share in 2022 due to rising consumer inclination toward online shopping. Moreover, the introduction of the online shopping platforms such as Amazon, Parfumdreams, Flipkart, and others is attracting customers to buy the required products online, thus boosting segment proliferation.Regionally, the global market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.➡️ 𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/perfume-market-102273 ➡️ 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞:The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.➡️ 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:Announcement of Innovative Solutions to Bolster Market GrowthManufacturers focus on providing excellent and innovative fragrance solutions to consumers to enhance their experience. The incorporation of strong flavors and oils eliminates odors and boosts the scent's shelf-life. Companies launch different fragrance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence technology that satisfies the fragrance preferences of consumers. For example, SEPHORA, LVMH announced ‘MAISON 21G’ in April 2021. It is an innovative AI-powered solution aimed at satisfying consumer's fragrance preferences. Further, the adoption of online retail is likely to fuel product demand globally. Online retail offers consumers an enormous choice that shall satisfy their demand for aromatic fragrances and boost convenience. These factors are likely to drive the perfume market growth. However, high research & development costs and uncertain consumer behavior may hinder market progress in the forecast period.➡️ 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:Rising Demand for Premium Products to Foster Market Growth in North AmericaNorth America is projected to dominate the perfume market share due to rising demand for premium consumer products. Evolving consumer preferences and rising spending capacity are likely to boost the product demand. In addition, increasing the standard of living in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. is expected to boost the market growth.In Asia Pacific, increasing disposable income, young population, and rising awareness regarding the benefits of the product are likely to fuel the product demand. Additionally, rising demand for premium brands is expected to boost market progress.➡️ 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐐𝐮𝐨𝐭𝐞: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/perfume-market-102273 ➡️ 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:Prominent Companies Incorporate Expansion Strategies to Expand their Market ReachSeveral manufacturers globally aim to provide innovative products to consumers to satisfy their demand. For example, Givaudan introduced a creative scent technology named ‘VivaScentz’ in June 2020 to satisfy consumer demand for different scent categories.➡️ 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:January 2023: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. recently launched Beautiful Magnolia L'Eau, a new fragrance for women. The newly launched product will increase the company's product depth and enhance the profit margin.➡️ 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬: MICE Market Share, Overview, Industry Size, Forecast to 2032 Luxury Watch Market Size, Industry Share, Statistics, Report, 2032

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.