EmpowHER Music Festival: Jazmine Sullivan & Normani Confirm Attendance

Jazmine Sullivan & Normani have confirmed they will perform at EmpowHER festival on May 10.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grammy Award-winning R&B powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan and pop sensation Normani have officially joined the groundbreaking EmpowHER Music Festival lineup, announcing their participation across social media platforms. They join previously announced headliner Kehlani for what promises to be a historic celebration of female artistry in the heart of Hollywood.Historic Hollywood Boulevard TransformationEmpowHER will make history by transforming 14 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard into festival grounds, with the main stage located at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and North Sycamore Avenue. This landmark event represents the largest-ever shutdown of this iconic street for a music festival, creating a one-of-a-kind space dedicated to celebrating women and their impact in music.Powerhouse Lineup Celebrates Female ArtistryThe festival brings together some of the most powerful voices in music today. With genre-defying artists who are shaping the future of music, this year's lineup celebrates diversity, strength, and female artistry, showcasing both established icons and rising stars who are ready to electrify the stage.More Than Music: A Cultural MovementBeyond the performances, EmpowHER is designed as a cultural experience that uplifts and inspires. Festivalgoers will have the opportunity to explore immersive activations highlighting the stories of hard-working, trailblazing women from Los Angeles. From entrepreneurs to artists and activists, EmpowHER serves as a platform spotlighting women who are breaking barriers in their respective fields.

