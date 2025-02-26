Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market to USD 6.80 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

The Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market, valued at USD 1.61 Bn in 2023, is estimated to reach USD 6.80 Bn by 2032, growing at a 17.40% CAGR from 2024 to 2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market was valued at USD 1.61 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 6.80 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.40% from 2024 to 2032. The increasing demand for cost-effective, scalable robotic solutions and AI-driven automation is fueling the rapid growth of the RaaS market.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4751 Some of Major Keyplayers:- Aethon (TUG, Intralogistics Robots)- Locus Robotics (LocusBot, Locus Origin)- Fetch Robotics (Freight100, HMIShelf)- Ottonomy (Otto 1500, Otto 600)- inVia Robotics (inVia Picker, inVia Picker Wall)- Vecna Robotics (Vecna AGV, Vecna AMR)- KUKA Robotics (KUKA LBR iiwa, KUKA KR CYBERTECH)- Geek+ (Geek+ Picking System, Geek+ Sorting System)- Blue Ocean Robotics (UVD Robots, GoBe Robots)- ABB Robotics (IRB 1100, IRB 1300)- Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) (RAD ROSA, RAD AVA)- Aeva Robotics (Aeva Mobile Robots, Aeva Delivery Robots)- Omron Robotics (LD Series, TM Collaborative Robots)- Cobalt Robotics (Cobalt Autonomous Robots, Cobalt Safety Robots)- Knightscope (K5 Autonomous Security Robot, K1 Tower)- Xenex Disinfection Services (LightStrike, Xenex UV Robots)- Relay Robotics (Relay+ Disinfection Robots, Relay+ Delivery Robots)- LionsBot (LeoScrub, LeoVac)- Brain Corp (BrainOS, BrainOS-Powered Robots)- Tennant Company (T7AMR, T380AMR)By Type: Professional Segment Dominates, Personal Segment Grows FastestThe professional segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, due to the increasing usage of service robots for industrial automation, healthcare, logistics, and defense. RaaS is now being deployed across those sectors, where businesses are relying on robotics-enabled solutions without heavy capital expenditure. Industry Insights The growing adoption of automated material handling solutions, robotic security solutions, and warehouse automation is boosting the share of professional robotics in the robotic market.The personal segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to the increasing adoption of home automation, robotic assistants, and personal service robots While the demand for AI solutions is on the rise — even leading to increased use of AI-powered vacuum cleaners, lawn mowers, and eldercare robots — this demand has been even higher in developed economies.By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises Lead, SMEs Expand FastestThe large enterprises segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, As the organization is the front liner in promoting industrial automation, AI-driven robotics, and smart manufacturing movement. But in logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare; big corporations are turning to RaaS to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs.The SME segment is projected to achieve the fastest CAGR because small and medium enterprises are looking for cost-effective and scalable automation solutions. RaaS enables small and medium-sized enterprises to use the latest robotics technology without the worry of high upfront capital costs, thereby allowing greater access to automation. Moreover, the growing adoption of robotics in other industries like retail, hospitality, and small manufacturing is also boosting this market segment.By Application: Handling Segment Dominates, Assembling and Disassembling Segment Grows FastestThe handling segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, as it is primarily used in warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing sectors among other industries. AGVs and AMRs are widely employed for material handling, providing faster and more efficient supply chain management. Their contribution to dominance of this segment is highly driven by e-commerce as well as the rapid growth of warehouse automation.The assembling and disassembling segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR, Due to high adopters in electronics, automotive, and industrial automation. AI-powered robotic arms, machine learning, and predictive analytics solutions are increasing production line productivity, minimizing human errors, and making production more efficient.By Industry Vertical: Manufacturing Leads, Logistics & Transportation Grows FastestThe manufacturing segment dominated the market and represented a significant revenue share in 2023, as various industries utilize robotic automation in assembly, quality control, and material handling. The revolution towards Industry 4.0, smart factories, and AI robotics is only consolidating the growth of this segment.The logistics & transportation sector is expected to register the fastest CAGR, and companies becoming more active in adopting autonomous delivery robots, warehouse automation, and AI-driven logistics management systems. This segment is growing rapidly as last-mile delivery solutions and robotic sorting systems are being deployed in e-commerce provision centers.Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Segmentation:By Type- Professional- PersonalBy Enterprise Size- Small & Medium Enterprises- Large EnterprisesBy Application- Handling- Assembling and Disassembling- Dispensing- Processing- Welding and Soldering- OthersBy Industry Vertical- BFSI- Defence- Healthcare- Automotive- Manufacturing- Retail- Telecom & IT- Logistics & Transportation- OthersEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4751 Regional Analysis: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Grows FastestNorth America dominated the market and accounted for 39% of revenue share, owing to opinions of strong technical infrastructure, huge investment towards AI-driven automation, and the presence of the key player of RaaS in the region. This area is a center point for robotics innovation, with notable industry leaders that are pushing the bounds of industrial automation, healthcare robotics, and AI-driven service robots.The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to achieve the fastest CAGR owing to fast-paced industrialization, growing e-commerce, and increasing investments in smart manufacturing. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront of developing AI-powered robotics and automation processes in Logistics, healthcare, and the retail industry.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/robotics-as-a-service-market-4751 Table of Content:1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Segmentation, by Type8. Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Segmentation, By Enterprise Size9. 