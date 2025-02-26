Submit Release
Arhaus Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus, Inc. (“Arhaus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARHS), a growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium artisan-crafted home furnishings, reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 results for the period ended December 31, 2024. Highlights include:

  • Net revenue was $347 million in the fourth quarter and $1,271 million for the full year of 2024.
  • Gross margin decreased 1.8% to $139 million in the fourth quarter and decreased 7.3% to $501 million for the full year of 2024.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 11.1% to $111 million in the fourth quarter and increased 10.5% to $415 million for the full year of 2024.
  • Net and comprehensive income of $21 million in the fourth quarter and $69 million for the full year of 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $41 million in the fourth quarter and $133 million for the full year of 2024.
  • Comparable growth(1) of (6.4)% in the fourth quarter and (8.0)% for the full year of 2024.
  • Demand comparable growth(2) of 5.7% in the fourth quarter and (2.2)% for the full year of 2024.
  • Showroom growth to 103 locations, as of December 31, 2024, inclusive of 11 new showroom openings and 5 strategic relocations in key growth markets for the full year of 2024.

John Reed, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, “2024 was a transformative year for Arhaus, driven by disciplined execution of our strategy, record showroom expansion, and continued brand momentum. We celebrated a historic milestone by opening our 100th showroom, expanding to a total of 103 locations across 30 states at year end—our largest one-year expansion in nearly 40 years through new openings and relocations. With $198 million in cash and a debt-free balance sheet, we are well-positioned to invest in our long-term growth strategy. Looking ahead to 2025, demand comparable growth looks solid with positive client engagement. I am incredibly proud of our team's dedication and excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to elevate the Arhaus brand and deliver exceptional value and a premium product to our clients and shareholders.”

Operational Highlights

Fourth quarter comparable growth(1) was (6.4)%, primarily due to lapping the impact of abnormal backlog fulfillment in the prior year, while demand comparable growth(2) was 5.7%, driven by the strength of the Company’s product assortment, marketing initiatives, and planned promotions.

Full-year comparable growth(1) was (8.0)%, primarily due to lapping the impact of abnormal backlog fulfillment in the prior year, and demand comparable growth(2) was (2.2)% due to softness in the second and third quarters. On a two-year stacked(3) basis, demand comparable growth(2) was 5.5%, underscoring the resilience of the Arhaus brand and omnichannel strategies.

Showroom Highlights

In 2024, the Company expanded its showroom footprint to 103 showrooms across 30 states and all four geographic regions, with 11 new openings and 5 strategic relocations in key growth markets. Showroom highlights include:

  • Greenwich, Connecticut – The Company’s third location in the state situated just above Greenwich Avenue in the downtown shopping district.
  • Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – The Company’s first location in the state strategically positioned within a premier mixed-use luxury development.
  • Palm Desert, California – An expanded showroom located in the heart of the Coachella Valley.
  • Los Angeles, California – Located at The Grove, an iconic shopping center, further strengthening the Company’s presence in California.
  • Corte Madera, California – The Company’s largest retail location in the state and the 14th in California.

The Company’s long-term strategy remains focused on opening an average of five to seven new Traditional Showrooms annually, along with additional Design Studios and showroom relocations. The Company has a robust pipeline in place toward its goal of 165 Traditional Showrooms.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2024, the Company reported the following:

  • No long-term debt.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $198 million.
  • Net merchandise inventory of $297 million, a 16.8% increase year-over-year.
  • Client deposits of $221 million, a 27.1% increase year-over-year.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $147 million for the full year.
  • Net cash used in investing activities was approximately $100 million for the full year. Company-funded capital expenditures(4) were approximately $66 million and landlord contributions were approximately $34 million.

Outlook

The Company is providing the following outlook for selected full year and first quarter 2025 financial operating results.

  Full Year 2025 Q1 2025
Net revenue $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion $303 million to $323 million
Comparable growth(1) 0% to 3% (6)% to 1%
Net income(5) $63 million to $73 million $3 million to $10 million
Adjusted EBITDA(6) $140 million to $150 million $17 million to $27 million
     
Other Estimates    
Company-funded capital expenditures(4) $90 million to $110 million  
Fully diluted shares ~141 million  
Effective tax rate ~26%  
Showroom openings 3 to 5 new showrooms  

(1) Comparable growth is a key performance indicator and is defined as the year-over-year percentage change of the dollar value of orders delivered (based on purchase price), net of the dollar value of returns (based on amount credited to client), from our comparable Showrooms and eCommerce, including through our catalogs and other mailings.
(2) Demand comparable growth is a key performance indicator and is defined as the year-over-year percentage change of demand from our comparable Showrooms and eCommerce, including through our catalogs and other mailings.
(3) Two-year stack is calculated as current year demand comparable growth plus demand comparable growth for the prior year.
(4) Company-funded capital expenditures is defined as total net cash used in investing activities less landlord contributions.
(5) U.S. GAAP net income (loss).
(6) We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to the corresponding GAAP financial measure because we do not provide guidance for the various reconciling items. These items include, but are not limited to, future share-based compensation expense, income taxes, interest income, and transaction costs. We are unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because we cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted due to the fact that these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort.


Conference Call

You are invited to listen to Arhaus’ conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results scheduled for today, February 26, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be available over the Internet on our website (http://ir.arhaus.com) or by dialing (877) 407-3982 within the U.S., or 1 (201) 493-6780, outside the U.S. The conference ID number is 13741051.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at http://ir.arhaus.com for approximately twelve months.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 100 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and eCommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

Investor Contact:

Tara Louise Atwood
Vice President, Investor Relations
(440) 439-7700
invest@arhaus.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release and related tables include adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue, which present operating results on an adjusted basis.

We use non-GAAP measures to help assess the performance of our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe that providing these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to our investors as they present an informative supplemental view of our results from period to period by removing the effect of non-recurring items. However, our inclusion of these adjusted measures should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items or that the items for which we have made adjustments are unusual or infrequent or will not recur. These non-U.S. GAAP measures are not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company. These measures should only be read together with the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures. Please refer to the reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein, including statements under the heading “Outlook” are not based on historical fact and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including, but not limited to, “may,” “could,” “seek,” “guidance,” “predict,” “potential,” “likely,” “believe,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “forecast,” or variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results or returns and no representation or warranty is made regarding future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond our control that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to manage and maintain the growth rate of our business; our ability to obtain quality merchandise in sufficient quantities; disruption in our receiving and distribution system, including delays in the integration of our distribution centers and the possibility that we may not realize the anticipated benefits of multiple distribution centers; effects of new or proposed tariffs and changes to international trade policies and agreements; the possibility of cyberattacks and our ability to maintain adequate cybersecurity systems and procedures; loss, corruption and misappropriation of data and information relating to clients and employees; changes in and compliance with applicable data privacy rules and regulations; risks as a result of constraints in our supply chain; a failure of our vendors to meet our quality standards; declines in general economic conditions that affect consumer confidence and consumer spending that could adversely affect our revenue; our ability to anticipate changes in consumer preferences; risks related to maintaining and increasing Showroom traffic and sales; our ability to compete in our market; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; compliance with applicable governmental regulations; effectively managing our eCommerce sales channel and digital marketing efforts; our reliance on third-party transportation carriers and risks associated with freight and transportation costs; and compliance with SEC rules and regulations as a public reporting company. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial results of the Company and its forward-looking statements is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

 
Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
    December 31,
      2024       2023  
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 197,511     $ 223,098  
Restricted cash     3,418       3,207  
Accounts receivable, net     1,252       2,394  
Merchandise inventory, net     297,010       254,292  
Prepaid and other current assets     31,852       26,304  
Total current assets     531,043       509,295  
Operating right-of-use assets     322,302       302,157  
Financing right-of-use assets     36,105       38,835  
Property, furniture and equipment, net     282,520       220,248  
Deferred tax assets     21,091       19,127  
Goodwill     10,961       10,961  
Other noncurrent assets     2,294       4,525  
Total assets   $ 1,206,316     $ 1,105,148  
         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable   $ 68,621     $ 63,699  
Accrued taxes     10,480       9,638  
Accrued wages     11,538       15,185  
Accrued other expenses     47,668       46,062  
Client deposits     220,873       173,808  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     42,247       33,051  
Current portion of financing lease liabilities     1,024       904  
Total current liabilities     402,451       342,347  
Operating lease liabilities, long-term     402,916       362,598  
Financing lease liabilities, long-term     53,312       53,870  
Deferred rent and lease incentives           1,952  
Other long-term liabilities     3,892       4,143  
Total liabilities   $ 862,571     $ 764,910  
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Stockholders’ equity        
Class A shares, par value $0.001 per share (600,000,000 shares authorized, 53,788,036 shares issued and 53,514,062 outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 53,254,088 shares issued and 53,169,711 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023)   $ 53     $ 52  
Class B shares, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized, 87,115,600 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 87,115,600 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023)     87       87  
Retained earnings     142,898       145,292  
Additional paid-in capital     200,707       194,807  
Total stockholders’ equity     343,745       340,238  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 1,206,316     $ 1,105,148  


Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
    Year ended
    December 31,
      2024       2023  
Net revenue   $ 1,271,107     $ 1,287,704  
Cost of goods sold     769,878       747,281  
Gross margin     501,229       540,423  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     415,426       376,112  
Gain on sale of assets     (1,202 )      
Income from operations     87,005       164,311  
Interest income, net     (3,163 )     (3,351 )
Other income     (754 )     (1,027 )
Income before taxes     90,922       168,689  
Income tax expense     22,372       43,450  
Net and comprehensive income   $ 68,550     $ 125,239  
Net and comprehensive income per share, basic        
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, basic     140,072,148       139,471,110  
Net and comprehensive income per share, basic   $ 0.49     $ 0.90  
Net and comprehensive income per share, diluted        
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, diluted     140,692,000       140,096,732  
Net and comprehensive income per share, diluted   $ 0.49     $ 0.89  


Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
 
    Year ended
    December 31,
      2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities        
Net income   $ 68,550     $ 125,239  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities        
Depreciation and amortization     39,086       29,442  
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset     36,937       33,306  
Amortization of deferred financing fees, interest on finance lease in excess of principal paid and interest on operating leases     26,728       22,075  
Equity based compensation     7,640       7,909  
Deferred tax assets     (1,964 )     (2,286 )
Gain on sale of property, furniture and equipment     (1,202 )      
Amortization of cloud computing arrangements     1,625       698  
Amortization and write-off of lease incentives     (80 )     (321 )
Insurance proceeds           60  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities        
Accounts receivable     1,142       (660 )
Merchandise inventory     (42,718 )     32,067  
Prepaid and other assets     (2,479 )     (11,109 )
Other noncurrent liabilities     (10 )     388  
Accounts payable     5,618       1,216  
Accrued expenses     (921 )     (1,540 )
Operating lease liabilities     (37,908 )     (39,020 )
Client deposits     47,065       (28,779 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     147,109       168,685  
Cash flows from investing activities        
Purchases of property, furniture and equipment     (107,370 )     (93,441 )
Proceeds from the sale of property, furniture and equipment     7,836        
Insurance proceeds           333  
Net cash used in investing activities     (99,534 )     (93,108 )
Cash flows from financing activities        
Principal payments under finance leases     (927 )     (763 )
Repurchase of shares for payment of withholding taxes for equity based compensation     (1,769 )     (1,036 )
Cash dividend payments     (70,255 )      
Net cash used in financing activities     (72,951 )     (1,799 )
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (25,376 )     73,778  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash        
Beginning of year     226,305       152,527  
End of year   $ 200,929     $ 226,305  
         
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information        
Interest paid in cash   $ 4,670     $ 5,301  
Interest received in cash     9,029       8,778  
Income taxes paid in cash     23,770       47,132  
Noncash investing activities:        
Purchases of property, furniture and equipment in current liabilities     8,383       10,286  
Noncash financing activities:        
Adjustment to deferred tax asset impact of Reorganization from partnership to a corporation           (1,625 )
Capital contributions     30       56  


Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
 
    Year ended
    December 31,
      2024       2023  
Net and comprehensive income   $ 68,550     $ 125,239  
Interest income, net     (3,163 )     (3,351 )
Income tax expense     22,372       43,450  
Depreciation and amortization     39,086       29,442  
EBITDA     126,845       194,780  
Equity based compensation     7,640       7,909  
Other (income) expenses(1)     (1,202 )     792  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 133,283     $ 203,481  
         
Net revenue   $ 1,271,107     $ 1,287,704  
Net and comprehensive income as a % of net revenue     5.4 %     9.7 %
Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenue     10.5 %     15.8 %

(1) Other (income) expenses represent costs and investments not indicative of ongoing business performance, such as gain on disposal of assets, secondary offering costs, severance, signing bonuses and recruiting costs. For the year ended December 31, 2024, these other (income) expenses consisted largely of $1.2 million of gain on disposal of assets. For the year ended December 31, 2023, these other (income) expenses consisted largely of $0.5 million of secondary offering costs.

Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
    Three months ended
    December 31,
      2024       2023  
Net revenue   $ 347,011     $ 344,008  
Cost of goods sold     208,280       202,800  
Gross margin     138,731       141,208  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     111,341       100,222  
Gain on sale of assets     (1,202 )      
Income from operations     28,592       40,986  
Interest income, net     (581 )     (1,620 )
Other income     (307 )     (289 )
Income before taxes     29,480       42,895  
Income tax expense     8,186       11,679  
Net and comprehensive income   $ 21,294     $ 31,216  
Net and comprehensive income per share, basic        
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, basic     140,315,252       139,783,398  
Net and comprehensive income per share, basic   $ 0.15     $ 0.22  
Net and comprehensive income per share, diluted        
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, diluted     140,569,488       140,319,792  
Net and comprehensive income per share, diluted   $ 0.15     $ 0.22  


Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
 
    Three months ended
    December 31,
      2024       2023  
Net and comprehensive income   $ 21,294     $ 31,216  
Interest income, net     (581 )     (1,620 )
Income tax expense     8,186       11,679  
Depreciation and amortization     11,191       8,003  
EBITDA     40,090       49,278  
Equity based compensation     2,288       2,157  
Other income(1)     (1,202 )     (200 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 41,176     $ 51,235  
         
Net revenue   $ 347,011     $ 344,008  
Net and comprehensive income as a % of net revenue     6.1 %     9.1 %
Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenue     11.9 %     14.9 %

(1) Other income represents costs and investments not indicative of ongoing business performance, such as gain on disposal of assets and secondary offering costs. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, other income consisted largely of $1.2 million of gain on disposal of assets.


