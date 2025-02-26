Taboola Announces $200 Million Expansion to Share Repurchase Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced that its Board of Directors approved an additional share repurchase authorization of up to $200 million of the company's outstanding shares, bringing the current total authorization to approximately $240 million.

“Driven by our confidence in the business and our ability to generate strong free cash flow, we are pleased to announce a substantial expansion to our existing share repurchase authorization,” said Steve Walker, CFO of Taboola. “Looking ahead, we expect to build upon our strong 2024 performance, while strategically investing in our future growth."

Any purchases under the program may be made from time to time in the open market, through trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise. The timing and amount of any share buybacks will be subject to market conditions and other factors determined by the Company. The Company may suspend, modify or discontinue the program at any time in its sole discretion without prior notice. This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Upcoming Investor Day

As previously announced, Taboola will host an Investor Day on March 26, 2025 in New York City. During the event members of Taboola’s management team and special guests will share details on Taboola’s strategy, market opportunity and financial outlook. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and will end at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET. A live video webcast of the event and slide presentation can be found on Taboola’s investor relations website. A replay of the event will be available via webcast for twelve months at investors.taboola.com

About Taboola

Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.

Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola’s powerful ad platform, reaching approximately 600 million daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola’s technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.

