Biodesix to Present at TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostic solutions company, today announced Scott Hutton, Chief Executive Officer, and Robin Cowie, Chief Financial Officer, will present in a fireside chat and host in-person 1x1 investor meetings at TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on March 5, 2025.

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference
Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Fireside Chat Time: 1:50 PM ET
Location: Boston, MA

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay under “News & Events” in the Investors section of the Company's website at biodesix.com.

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company with five Medicare-covered tests available for pulmonology patients. The Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment evaluates the risk of malignancy in pulmonary nodules, enabling physicians to better triage patients to the most appropriate course of action. The IQLung™ test portfolio for lung cancer patients supports treatment decisions across all stages of lung cancer and expedites personalized treatment. In addition, Biodesix collaborates with the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies to provide biomarker discovery, diagnostic test development, and clinical trial support services. For more information, visit biodesix.com.

Contacts:

Media:
Natalie St. Denis
Natalie.StDenis@biodesix.com
1-720-925-9285

Investors:
Chris Brinzey
chris.brinzey@icrhealthcare.com
1-339-970-284


