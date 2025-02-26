Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market is Predicted to Reach US$ 401.7 Million by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 2.8% | Fact.MR Report

The market for Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) is being driven by factors such as the growing need in Food and Beverages, increasing use in plastic and rubber industry, demand for antioxidants, and improvements in Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) technology

Rockville, MD , Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 304.8 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period of (2025 to 2035).

Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)-market rides a large wave of growth because of a growing concern surrounding the needs of effective antioxidants across a number of industries. BHT, a synthetic antioxidant, is a fairly well-known substance in preventing oxidation in fats and oils, not just in food preservation but also concerning food.

BHTs would be needed with the growing trend of food consumer preference of processed and convenience foods-especially in making processed food more acceptable in the marketplace through a significantly longer shelf-life and keeping quality of the product to be maintained. In the same way as in the food and beverage sector, BHT can also be seen across cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and plastics sectors in stabilizing formulations and extending product longevity, respectively. New manufacturing technologies make industry use their design and production platforms improving the quality along with increased availability of BHT.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) market is projected to grow at 2.8% CAGR and reach US$ 401.7 million by 2035.

CAGR and reach by 2035. The market created an absolute opportunity of US$ 96.9 million growing at a CAGR of 2.8% between 2025 and 2035.

growing at a CAGR of between 2025 and 2035. North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 28.3% by 2034.

by 2034. Consumption in Food Preservation Industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.0% creating an absolute opportunity of US$ 27.89 million between 2024 and 2034

creating an absolute opportunity of between 2024 and 2034 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute opportunity of US$ 48.7 million collectively

“Growing demand in various industries, adoption in food and beverages sector, and technological advancement in production will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market:

Key industry participants like BASF, Cargill Incorporated, Eastman Chemical Company, Impextraco NV, Jiangsu Changshu Huada Chemical Co., Ltd., KH Chemicals, Lanxess AG, Merck KGaA, OXIRIS Chemicals S.A., Sasol Limited, Shandong Longda Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., SI Group, Inc., VDH Chemtech Pvt. Ltd., Zhejiang Yongsheng Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., and Zibo Qixiang Chemical Co., Ltd. etc. are driving the butylated hydroxytoluene industry.

Market Development:

Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) market key players are focusing on expansion activities, technological advancement, product innovations, strategic partnerships and collaborations, and regulatory compliances to acquire significant share in the industry.

• For Instance, on July 2022, ChemPoint Announces New Collaboration with CFS North America and its Xtendra BHT Antioxidant. It will lead to improvement in production and distribution of Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT).

Butylated Hydroxytoluene Industry News:

Companies allocate a substantial portion of their revenue to research and development (R&D) to address challenges and deliver innovative solutions that attract new customers while maintaining a competitive edge. To stay ahead in the market, they are focusing on creating customized offerings tailored to industry-specific needs. In December 2024, Clean Fino-Chem Limited (CFCL), a subsidiary of Clean Science and Technology Limited, began the commercial production of butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) in India.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the by Application (Food, Preservation, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Plastics and Rubber), By Grade (Food Grade BHT and Industrial Grade BHT), By Form (Liquid BHT and Powdered BHT) and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

