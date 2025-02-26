Global consulting firm establishes in South Australia

Release date: 26/02/25

A leading global consulting, construction, engineering and operating firm with more than 20,000 employees has established itself in South Australia, officially taking up residence at the Defence and Space Landing Pad at Lot Fourteen.

Egis, which has offices interstate, has been operating in Australia for 40 years and is expanding its footprint into SA due to the state’s strong economy and ambitious infrastructure plans for defence and the SA Housing Roadmap.

With national and international experience, the company is keen to boost its presence in South Australia.

Egis recently added to its footprint in the state by acquiring Omada Rail, which specialises in rail signalling and telecommunications and operates out of Welland, South Australia.

Supported by the Department of State Development’s Invest SA defence team and the Office of the Agent General in the United Kingdom, the company intends to upskill and employ more South Australians, with the goal of becoming known as a local company with global capability.

Egis has received support through Defence SA’s Defence and Space Landing Pad at Lot Fourteen, which helps international companies looking to establish in South Australia by providing affordable, short-term office facilities and relationship building opportunities.

The Defence and Space Landing Pad has given Egis the opportunity to meet and collaborate with like-minded businesses and to refine and build upon its offering to the South Australian market.

The company is hoping to build on its international expertise in complex nuclear engineering, nuclear governance and waste repositories – supporting South Australia’s defence industry ambitions through AUKUS.

Egis is also contributing to address the housing crisis after securing the contract to develop greenfield engineering standards to accelerate housing supply, through SA’s Housing Roadmap.

Egis has strong environmental credentials, aiming to reduce carbon emissions to achieve vital 2050 net zero targets.

Egis continues to consult with government and businesses on how it can collaborate, complement and contribute to the opportunities in the South Australian market.

Egis has bold ambitions to double its size and turnover in Australia and globally across the next two years.

For further information on how the Department of State Development’s Invest SA team can support companies looking to expand or establish in the state, visit invest.sa.gov.au

To learn more about the Defence and Space Landing Pad, visit https://defencesa.com/precincts/defence-and-space-landing-pad/

Quote

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

With competitive business costs, exceptional quality of living, and leading capabilities in defence, it’s no surprise international companies like Egis are choosing to establish themselves here in South Australia.

Our state has been ranked the number one place in the country to do business by the Business Council of Australia and is the second top performing economy according CommSec’s latest State of the States Report.

With its global expertise, Egis will be instrumental in supporting key infrastructure initiatives, particularly helping our growing defence industry maximise opportunities for South Australia out of the AUKUS program.

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

South Australia’s leadership in renewable energy, defence and critical technologies continues to attract multi-national companies to the state, with Egis one of the latest firms to establish in Adelaide.

Located within the Lot Fourteen innovation district, the Defence and Space Landing Pad is a hub for global businesses to South Australia, fostering collaboration and creating investment opportunities for international defence players.

I welcome Egis and look forward to seeing their presence grow in South Australia.

Attributable to Alex Yee, Egis CEO, ANZ

Egis sees exciting opportunities in South Australia. With the warm welcome and support of the South Australian Government Egis is expanding our current footprint to establish a critical hub in Adelaide.

We will bring our global expertise in consulting, engineering and operations along with our investment capacity to build further depth within South Australia.

Egis has had a long interest in South Australia having previously owned a stake in Flinders Ports. We are excited to be expanding our business in South Australia, recently being engaged as the engineering partner for the airport runway upgrade in Whyalla along with pursuing opportunities in defence, water and housing development in the state.