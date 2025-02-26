Secrecy around donor conception lifted

Secrecy around donor conception will be lifted from today, with all donor-conceived South Australians now able to access available information about their genetic heritage and relatives from an Australian-first online register.

As part of new laws introduced by the Malinauskas Labor Government, donor-conceived people aged 18 years and over, and parents of donor-conceived children, can access available information about their donor and genetic siblings through the South Australian Donor Conception Register.

The register was established in November 2021 with donor conception information added by staff from SA Health and clinics, but it hasn’t been accessible by donor-conceived people until today.

The Malinauskas Labor Government has reversed that secrecy, with the online register going live from today for donor-conceived people and donors if the donor-conceived person has consented.

This includes information about those who made donations under the condition of anonymity before September 2004.

The electronic register stores available and verifiable donor conception information relating to donor-conceived people, donors and recipient parents. It covers donated sperm, eggs and embryos.

It is the first publicly accessible electronic register of its kind in Australia to operate in real-time with retrospective effect.

It allows donor-conceived people aged 18 years and over, or parents to a donor-conceived child, and donors to list their contact preferences and supports the sharing of important medical and genetic information between relatives.

People who participated in donor conception through private arrangements, and not through a clinic, are also included in the register, where this information is included on the child’s birth registration statement and verified by Births, Deaths and Marriages.

Information about a donor or donor-conceived person is only included in the register where the donor conception treatment was completed in South Australia.

About 2120 donor conception treatments undertaken in South Australia have already been added to the register, and more are being added as new information becomes available.

Before September 2004, donors, whether they wanted it or not, were guaranteed lifelong anonymity and parents were often advised to keep the truth of their child’s conception a secret from their child. Record keeping practices reflected this culture of secrecy, resulting in many records and information being lost, damaged or even destroyed. For this reason, some people who sign up to the register may not be able to access the information they are looking for.

People who donated or were conceived by donor conception prior to September 2004 may find that some aspects of the law changes and using the register leave them feeling like they need some support. Support and counselling services are being offered through Relationships Australia SA to these donor-conceived people, donors and their families, as well as those immediately affected.

The register contains personal information. For this reason, a person’s identity must be verified using the Australian Government’s Digital ID System, and they can only access information if allowed by law.

The register can be accessed here and awareness campaign images can be found here.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

All donor-conceived people have the right to know where they come from and it’s fantastic to see these new laws comes come into full effect from today.

Having access to such information – which many of us take for granted – can play a significant role in the development of a person’s identity and self-esteem, while medical and genetic information can be important for things like family planning.

The operation of this Australian-first electronic register provides a regulated and supported space for these connections to be made.

Quotes attributable to Department for Health and Wellbeing Executive Director of Governance Advisory Services, Prue Reid

The register will make a significant difference to the lives of many South Australian donor-conceived people, providing them with greater equality to access important information about their genetic history.

Consultation with the community was a major element in the development of this landmark legislation and we thank everyone who provided their thoughts so all views could be considered.

The changes reflect modern community views and the move away from a culture of secrecy around donor conception, while importantly providing a safe and supported way for people to access this information.

Attributable to Relationships Australia Deputy Chief Executive Pete Allred

While the register will be welcome for many people, it is also likely to bring up complex feelings and challenges.

For donor-conceived people, we recognise and support the importance of having information about their genetic heritage and connection to kin. For people who donated on the condition of anonymity, this may be a time of uncertainty for them and their families.

We will offer support to those affected by the recent changes in legislation by providing counselling, search work, and support in facilitating connections between donors and donor-conceived individuals.

Attributable to donor-conceived reference group representative Damian Adams

I started searching for information when I was 15 and over the years I was told my records could not be found.

When I started pursuing the DNA option it was expensive and I had to test with multiple companies. If I’d had access to a register, it would have saved a lot of time and heartache and lost opportunities.

I found my donor father through DNA in 2017 and met him in 2019. He was open to contact and so we’ve missed out on decades. It is part of your identity to know where you come from, and not being allowed to access the information causes feelings of loss and grief.

I will be signing up to the register so I can get my records and go through the formal process of adding my donor father’s name to my birth certificate.