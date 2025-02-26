Berlin Barracks / DUI 3 / Authorized possession by individuals

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3001270

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores                          

STATION: VSP Berlin Barracks             

CONTACT#: (802)-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/25/2025 at approximately 11:42 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Towne Hill Rd in East Montpelier

VIOLATION: DUI 3 / Authorized possession by individuals

 

ACCUSED: Michael J. Perry

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/25/2025 at approximately 11:42 hours, Troopers of the VSP Berlin Barracks were dispatched to a report of a crash on Towne Hill Rd in East Montpelier. During the investigation, Troopers made contact with Michael J. Perry who displayed signs of impairment after confirming that he operated a motor vehicle on a public roadway. Troopers also observed a prescribed substance that was not in it’s prescription packaging and not believed to be prescribed to Perry.  Perry was taken into custody without incident for the aforementioned offenses, processed at the VSP Berlin Barracks and also seen by medical professionals at Central Vermont Medical Center Hospital.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/28/2025 at 08:30 hours

COURT: Washington County Criminal Division Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

BAIL: N/A

LODGED: No

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

