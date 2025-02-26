Berlin Barracks / DUI 3 / Authorized possession by individuals
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3001270
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: VSP Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/25/2025 at approximately 11:42 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Towne Hill Rd in East Montpelier
VIOLATION: DUI 3 / Authorized possession by individuals
ACCUSED: Michael J. Perry
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/25/2025 at approximately 11:42 hours, Troopers of the VSP Berlin Barracks were dispatched to a report of a crash on Towne Hill Rd in East Montpelier. During the investigation, Troopers made contact with Michael J. Perry who displayed signs of impairment after confirming that he operated a motor vehicle on a public roadway. Troopers also observed a prescribed substance that was not in it’s prescription packaging and not believed to be prescribed to Perry. Perry was taken into custody without incident for the aforementioned offenses, processed at the VSP Berlin Barracks and also seen by medical professionals at Central Vermont Medical Center Hospital.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/28/2025 at 08:30 hours
COURT: Washington County Criminal Division Superior Court
MUG SHOT: Yes
BAIL: N/A
LODGED: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
