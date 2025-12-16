Finnester HybridRED fire coatings are breathing new life into recycled and repurposed plastics and composites

Finnester's coating systems bring needed fire resistance as well as elite weathering, chemical and abrasion resistance for a large range of composite materials

With minimal product development, we can marry our coatings technologies to solve fire and heat transfer resistance to greater than 120 minutes for a wide range of composite materials.” — Ari Hokkanen, CEO of Finnester Coatings

LAHTI, FINLAND, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As recycled plastics and composites becomes a growing concern, it also comes with a growing opportunity to repurpose these materials into valuable products. Given that composites generally have a low melting point and respond poorly to fire, flame-spread and heat resistance are critical in achieving usability for many applications. This is where Finnester Coatings and their proprietary fire coatings can make the biggest impact. Finnester RED I+C technology allows for indefinite heat resistant to the substrate, while also offering elite weathering, abrasion and chemical resistance. And being that these coatings are applied after production, they eliminate the need for additives and fillers in the resin that often disturb the composite recycling processes. Therefore, the Finnester RED coatings create the ideal solution for solving fire and protecting the future recyclability of these materials for perpetual recycling and repurposing for centuries to come.The RED I+C technology combines Finnester's integrated-response intumescent base coating with its unique ceramifying topcoat that work together to create excellent decorative features and environmental resistance under normal conditions and work in concert to stop flame-spread, smoke & toxicity and heat transfer in the event of a fire. This highly effective fire response can protect composite substrates for longer than 120-minutes while also achieving high-level certification for other measured metrics. "We are currently working on recycled plastic projects for housing, transport and aviation. With minimal product development, we can marry our coatings technologies to solve fire and heat transfer resistance to greater than 120 minutes for a wide range of composite materials." explains Ari Hokkanen, CEO of Finnester Coatings and inventor of the RED I+C coating system. Finnester's coating technologies makes composites more suitable for applications where fire resistance is required while also allowing for continued recycling as end of life use is not compromised by fillers, additives and unnecessary chemicals.About FinnesterFinnester is a coatings manufacturer and composite development company located in Lahti, Finland. Finnester is a pioneer in fire-protective coatings with their flagship dual-coat RED I+C (intumescent plus ceramifying) coating that can make composite surfaces and structures more fire resistant than steel. The RED I+C coating system revolutionizes intumescent coatings both under normal conditions and in and throughout a fire event when combined with the topcoat ceramifying technology that preserves the intumescent layer under normal conditions and works in synergy with it in and throughout a fire event.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.