Finnester HybridRED fire coatings are breathing new life into recycled and repurposed plastics and composites
Finnester's coating systems bring needed fire resistance as well as elite weathering, chemical and abrasion resistance for a large range of composite materials
The RED I+C technology combines Finnester's integrated-response intumescent base coating with its unique ceramifying topcoat that work together to create excellent decorative features and environmental resistance under normal conditions and work in concert to stop flame-spread, smoke & toxicity and heat transfer in the event of a fire. This highly effective fire response can protect composite substrates for longer than 120-minutes while also achieving high-level certification for other measured metrics. "We are currently working on recycled plastic projects for housing, transport and aviation. With minimal product development, we can marry our coatings technologies to solve fire and heat transfer resistance to greater than 120 minutes for a wide range of composite materials." explains Ari Hokkanen, CEO of Finnester Coatings and inventor of the RED I+C coating system. Finnester's coating technologies makes composites more suitable for applications where fire resistance is required while also allowing for continued recycling as end of life use is not compromised by fillers, additives and unnecessary chemicals.
About Finnester
Finnester is a coatings manufacturer and composite development company located in Lahti, Finland. Finnester is a pioneer in fire-protective coatings with their flagship dual-coat RED I+C (intumescent plus ceramifying) coating that can make composite surfaces and structures more fire resistant than steel. The RED I+C coating system revolutionizes intumescent coatings both under normal conditions and in and throughout a fire event when combined with the topcoat ceramifying technology that preserves the intumescent layer under normal conditions and works in synergy with it in and throughout a fire event.
