Helium Market Expected to Hit USD 7.29 Billion by 2032, Driven by Expanding Applications in Healthcare & Aerospace

Helium Market

The helium market is expanding as demand from the semiconductor, healthcare, and cryogenics sectors rises, but supply limitations pose challenges.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Helium Market Size was valued at 4.52 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.29 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.47% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.The helium market is experiencing dynamic growth driven by increased demand across various sectors, including medical, electronics, and aerospace. Factors such as technological advancements in helium extraction and the rising applications of helium in MRI machines and semiconductor manufacturing are propelling the market forward. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), global helium reserves were approximately 54.2 billion cubic meters in 2022, emphasizing the need for sustainable extraction methods. Moreover, the American Physical Society reported an increase in helium use in cryogenics, contributing to the surge in market growth. The market's expansion can also be attributed to rising healthcare and medical applications, especially in diagnostics and treatment technologies that rely on helium's unique properties.Get a Sample Report of Helium Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5701 Key Players:• Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (Helium Dewar, Helium Gas Cylinder)• Linde Plc (Balloon Gas, Helium Purity Plus)• Air Liquide (ALPHAGAZ Helium, HELIAL)• Messer Group (Messer Helium Balloon Gas, Ultra High Purity Helium)• Taiyo Nippon Sanso (Helium Gas Cylinder, Helium Liquid Dewar)• MESA Specialty Gases & Equipment (Research Grade Helium, Semiconductor Helium)• Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. (Matheson Helium, Ultra-High Purity Helium)• Iwatani Corporation (Liquid Helium, Helium Gas for Cryogenics)• Gazprom PJSC (Gazprom Helium, Industrial Helium)• Gulf Cryo S.A.L. (Helium Grade 5.0, Helium Gas Mixtures)• IACX Energy (High Purity Helium, Processed Helium Gas)• Weil Group Resources, LLC (Weil Liquid Helium, Industrial Grade Helium)• ExxonMobil (ExxonMobil Helium, Research Grade Helium)• Praxair Technology, Inc. (Praxair Helium, Helium for Electronics)• Airgas, Inc. (Airgas Balloon Helium, Medical Helium)• Gazprom Helium Service (Cryogenic Helium, High-Purity Helium)• Buzwair Industrial Gases (Liquid Helium, Helium Cylinder Gas)• Coregas Pty Ltd (Coregas High-Purity Helium, Coregas Balloon Gas)• Linde Engineering (Linde Helium Cryogenics, Helium Purification Systems)• Global Gases Group (Global Gases Liquid Helium, Helium Specialty Gas)By Phase, Gas dominated the Helium market, holding a market share of 68%.This dominance can be attributed to the extensive usage of helium gas in various applications, including cryogenics, scientific research, and medical procedures. Helium's low boiling point and inert properties make it essential in MRI machines and other cooling applications. Moreover, its non-flammable nature further enhances its appeal in sectors like aerospace and electronics, where safety is paramount. The increasing demand for helium in industrial applications, particularly in leak detection and welding processes, also supports the growth of the gas segment, positioning it as a critical component of the helium market.By Application, Cryogenics Segment Dominated, Accounting for 28% Share in 2023Helium's unique cryogenic properties make it invaluable in applications such as MRI machines and particle accelerators. The growing investment in healthcare infrastructure and advanced medical technologies is driving demand for helium in cryogenic applications. For instance, MRI machines, which rely heavily on liquid helium for cooling, have seen increased adoption globally due to rising awareness about health diagnostics. Additionally, as research in particle physics and superconductivity advances, the need for high-purity helium continues to rise, reinforcing the cryogenics segment's significant market share.By End Use Industry, Medical & Healthcare industry dominated the Helium Market In 2023, Accounting for About 38% Of the Market Share.This dominance is largely due to helium's critical role in various medical applications, including MRI and cryotherapy. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for advanced medical imaging techniques drive the utilization of helium in healthcare. Moreover, helium's applications in anesthetics and respiratory treatments further bolster its market presence. The rise of telemedicine and remote diagnostics has also contributed to the growth of helium in healthcare, making it an essential resource in modern medical practices.North America Dominated the Helium Market In 2023, Holding A 35% Market Share.North America dominated the helium market, capturing a significant share due to robust industrial demand and advanced technological infrastructure. The U.S. has some of the world's largest helium reserves, primarily sourced from natural gas fields in states like Texas and Wyoming. Moreover, the rising adoption of helium in critical applications such as medical imaging, aerospace, and electronics drives its market presence in the region. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the growing need for helium in cryogenics and research institutions further strengthens North America's leading position in the global market.Asia Pacific Emerged as The Fastest-Growing Region in The Helium Market, With A Significant CAGR During the Forecast Period.The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing area in the helium market in 2023, with rapid industrialization and increasing healthcare investments driving its growth. The demand for helium in applications like medical devices and electronics has surged in countries like China and India, where the healthcare sector is expanding rapidly. Additionally, advancements in technology and research in the semiconductor industry are significantly increasing helium's usage. The region's focus on developing infrastructure for medical and scientific applications further enhances its growth potential in the helium market.Buy Full Research Report on Helium Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5701 Recent Developments• February 2025: QatarEnergy signed a 20-year helium supply deal with Guangzhou Guanggang Gases & Energy Co., delivering 100 million cubic meters annually to China. This strengthens QatarEnergy’s role in meeting global helium demand.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.