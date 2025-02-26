UXLINK Launches Groundbreaking AI Growth Agent to Revolutionize Web3 User Acquisition

Powered by DeepSeek V3, the first-of-its-kind AI solution automates user growth tasks, slashes operational costs, and ignites a sustainable Web3 growth cycle; 30-day free trial available for ecosystem partners.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UXLINK, the world’s largest Web3 social infrastructure platform, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking UXLINK AI Growth Agent on its official X platform (formerly Twitter). This innovative product marks a major breakthrough in user acquisition within the Web3 space, further strengthening UXLINK’s social growth layer.

Powered by DeepSeek V3 technology, the UXLINK AI Growth Agent is the first AI-driven solution designed specifically for Web3 user expansion. It automates repetitive tasks to drastically reduce operational costs, allowing teams to focus on high-value strategic initiatives. Additionally, the AI Growth Agent establishes a sustainable growth cycle by optimizing operational strategies and user incentive mechanisms, resulting in a highly efficient social media ecosystem.

According to UXLINK, users can build an intelligent, AI-driven operational system in just three simple steps:

1. Quick Setup: Enable fast deployment of the AI Growth Agent within existing workflows, with minimal configuration.

2. AI-Powered Automation: Streamline daily operational tasks through intelligent automation, freeing up time and resources for strategic growth efforts.

3. Growth Flywheel: Launch an AI-driven growth flywheel that transforms basic operations into significant user growth, creating a continuous, self-reinforcing cycle of expansion.

To show appreciation for ecosystem partners who have continuously supported the enhancement of $UXLINK’s value, UXLINK is offering a 30-day free trial of the AI Growth Agent. During this period, partners can explore its powerful features and experience its potential in driving business expansion firsthand.

In line with UXLINK’s “INSIDE-OUT” strategy of leveraging internal AI capabilities for external growth, the Head of Community at UXLINK commented on the launch: “UXLINK has always been a heavy AI user, leveraging its high efficiency internally. Now we are bringing AI-powered social growth to the entire ecosystem with a strong focus on user expansion. Growth is an eternal need in Web3, and UXLINK leads in social-driven growth strategies.”

As AI technology continues to merge with Web3 social applications, users can expect richer and more efficient social experiences. The introduction of the UXLINK AI Growth Agent not only benefits UXLINK’s own ecosystem but also provides the wider industry with innovative growth strategies and solutions.

UXLINK invites Web3 projects and partners to take advantage of the AI Growth Agent’s 30-day free trial and discover its impact on user growth. For more information or to get started, please visit UXLINK’s official website or contact the UXLINK team.

About UXLINK: UXLINK is the world’s largest Web3 social platform and infrastructure provider, dedicated to building an interconnected, innovative, and user-centric ecosystem. By seamlessly connecting users, developers, and partners, UXLINK leverages blockchain technology to provide a secure, transparent, and rewarding social experience for its global community.

