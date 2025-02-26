Nguyen Thi Hong Ly Opens Horseback Riding and Equestrian Center in Da Nang, Bringing the Joy of Horses to All

Nguyen Thi Hong Ly

Vietnam Equestrian Club Opens In Central Vietnam

DA NANG, DA NANG, VIETNAM, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Da Nang, Vietnam - Nguyen Thi Hong Ly, a native of Da Nang, has fulfilled her childhood dream of opening a horseback riding and equestrian center in her city. Growing up, Ly believed that equestrian sports were only for the wealthy, but she was determined to change that perception and make it accessible to everyone. With the grand opening of her center, located between Da Nang and Hoi An, she has brought the joy of horses to the community.The center, named " Vietnam Equestrian Club ," currently has nine horses and offers a variety of riding experiences, including beach riding, trail riding, and technical riding skills. Ly's goal is to provide a unique and unforgettable experience for both locals and tourists. "I want to share my love for horses with others and show them that equestrian sports are not just for the rich. It's a sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and backgrounds," says Ly.Ly's passion for horses began at a young age when she would watch horseback riding on television. Despite not having the means to pursue it, she never gave up on her dream. After years of hard work and saving, she was finally able to open her own center. "I am grateful for the support of my family and friends, as well as my husband, Scott Smiledge, who have helped me make this dream a reality. I hope to inspire others to follow their passions and never give up," says Ly.Vietnam Equestrian Club has already received positive feedback from its customers, with many praising the beautiful scenery and well-trained horses. The center has also created job opportunities for locals, with Ly hiring experienced horse trainers from Russia and staff to assist with the operations. With her determination and dedication, Vietnam Equestrian Club is set to become a popular destination for horse lovers in Da Nang and beyond. For more information, visit the center's website or social media pages.As Nguyen Thi Hong Ly's equestrian center opens its doors, she invites everyone to come and experience the joy of horseback riding. With her passion and hard work, she has made equestrian sports accessible to all, breaking the stereotype that it is only for the wealthy. Vietnam Equestrian Club is a testament to the power of following one's dreams and making them a reality.For more information about Vietnam Equestrian Club, please visit their website at https://horses.vn

