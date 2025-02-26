New Haven Barracks / DUI # 2 - Refusal / DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5000842

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 02/25/2025 at 2249 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Case Street / Munson Road

TOWN/STATE: Middlebury, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: DUI #2 – Refusal / DLS

ACCUSED: Crystal M. Hall

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/25/2025 at approximately 2249 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on Case Street near the intersection with Munson Road in the Town of Middlebury. The operator was identified as Crystal M. Hall (45) of Middlebury, Vermont. A records check revealed Hall’s driver’s license was criminally suspended in the State of Vermont.

While speaking to Hall, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Hall refused to participate in dexterity testing and was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and driving with a criminally suspended license. Hall was transported to the Middlebury Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Hall was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on March 17, 2025, at 1230 hours.

Troopers were assisted my members of the Middlebury Police Department and MiddState Towing.

VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1221, “Condition Of Vehicle” ($105, 0 points).

23 VSA 513, “Misuse Of Number Plates” ($162, 0 points).

23 VSA 301, “Persons Required To Register” ($162, 0 points).

23 VSA 800(a), “Operating Without Liability Insurance” ($162, 2 points).

23 VSA 676, “Operating After Suspension/Revocation/Refusal” ($249, 0 points).

23 VSA 601, “Operating Without A License” ($162, 2 points).

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/17/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.