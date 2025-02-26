Deputy President Paul Mashatile commemorates Harvest Day with commercial apple farmers in Bethlehem, 27 Feb

The Deputy President Paul Mashatile, will be visiting Bethlehem in the Thabo Mofutsanyana District, Free State Province, on February 27, 2025, to commemorate the Harvest Day at the Remmoho Investment in Agriculture. The visit aims to celebrate significant milestones in agricultural development and further demonstrate the government’s commitment to growing an inclusive agricultural sector while creating job opportunities.

As the Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Agriculture and Land Reform, the Deputy President will engage with approximately 500 local farmers, agricultural stakeholders and commodity groups, discussing strategies for expanding the agricultural sector, driving economic growth, and supporting job creation in the province. During his visit, the Deputy President will witness first-hand the investments in apple export and processing facilities in the province, which showcases the innovative efforts to enhance agricultural production and support local farmers, especially black farmers, in growing production.

The visit will also highlight the role of Remmoho Investment in Agriculture, which is contributing to government’s vision enshrined in the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan (AAMP) of growing an inclusive agricultural sector. The company’s investments in the agricultural space are playing a pivotal role in breaking new frontiers to create employment opportunities and achieve food security in South Africa.

The event will be a celebration of agricultural success stories, as well as an opportunity to underscore how such initiatives align with government efforts to foster economic development and ensure food security for the nation.

Deputy President Mashatile will be accompanied by Mr John Steenhuisen, Minister of Agriculture, Mr Mzwanele Nyhontso, Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mr Parks Tau, Minister of Trade Industry and Competition. The Deputy President will be received by the Premier of the Free State Provincial Government, Ms Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae and the Executive Mayor of Thabo Mofutsanyane District Municiplaity, Cllr Conny Msibi.

The media is invited to cover this important event.

For more information about the programme, please contact Matshepo Seedat on 082 679 9473 or Moliehi Moeng on 073 260 5173

Media enquiries:

Keith Khoza Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

Spokesperson to the Premier, Matshediso Setai

Cell: 076 630 3345/078 363 3631

