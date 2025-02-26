Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi on information regarding her travel expenses

The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development has noted a misleading social media post falsely accusing Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi of excessive spending during her tenure as Human Settlements Minister.

To prevent misinformation from distorting the facts, Minister Kubayi is taking the rare step of issuing a media statement addressing matters related to her previous portfolio.

Left unchallenged, such claims could unfairly damage the Minister’s reputation as a public representative.

The misleading post misrepresents the costs of her official trips to Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, and San Francisco, United States of America.

It incorrectly states that a two-night stay in San Francisco cost R208,614.00 and a one-night stay in Beijing cost R198,040.00, falsely attributing these amounts solely to accommodation.

The Ministry would like to set the record straight in this regard.

The Minister was in Beijing as part of the South Africa government delegation on a State Visit and to attend the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and stayed for seven days, from 31 August to 07 September, 2024.

Her accommodation cost R13,575 per night, amounting to significantly less than the R198,040 falsely claimed in the post.

On the Minister’s official trip to San Francisco to participate at the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Urban Transformation Summit, the fact is that the Minister stayed for four days, and the total accommodation costs was R94,400 and not R208,614 as falsely claimed.

Furthermore, while in San Francisco, the Minister directed a formal query to the department's Chief Financial Officer regarding a complaint about the travel arrangements. The issue was that the hotel did not provide dinner or breakfast for the delegation during their stay.

The Chief Financial Officer was asked to review the R94,400 accommodation cost, considering the exclusion of meals. This implies the actual cost is lower than R94,400, reflecting the Minister's commitment to responsible spending.

Other trip expenses included return flights, meals, ground transportation, and travel insurance, which were not reflected in the misleading post.

The incorrect figures originated from information on a letterhead of the Human Settlements Ministry dated 06 February, 2025, in response to a parliamentary question from Honourable Ngobeni. This letter inadvertently contributed to the spread of misinformation.

To correct the record, Minister Kubayi has formally written to the Speaker of Parliament with the accurate figures.

Minister Kubayi's decision to address this matter has been influenced by several unprecedented issues, including questionable “administrative errors” that led to her erroneous termination from the government system.

This resulted in the suspension of her medical aid benefits and all other employment contributions, prompting her to negotiate with relevant institutions to resolve the issue.

Minister Kubayi has undergone numerous redeployments by the President to ensure the cabinet's effectiveness in delivering its mandate. However, such administrative mistakes have never occurred during her previous redeployments.

Minister Kubayi remains committed to responsible spending and cost containment, ensuring financial prudence in her leadership and more importantly believes in being accountable as a public figure.

