Treasury engages with school in Cape Town on South Africa’s G20 Presidency, 26 Feb

National Treasury Director-General, Dr Duncan Pieterse, together with National Treasury officials will visit the Harold Cressy High School in Cape Town (District 6) to engage learners on South Africa’s G20 Presidency.

The Harold Cressy High School is the alma mater of former Finance Minister Mr Trevor Manuel and current National Treasury Director-General, Dr Duncan Pieterse. The engagement with learners in the school is part of ensuring that the G20 engagements happen with all South Africans, with an objective to educate and inform them about the G20 and its work.

South Africa is the current President of the G20 under the theme: Solidarity. Equality. Sustainability.

Several G20 meetings will take place throughout this year. One of the meetings currently underway at the Cape Town International Convention Centre is that of the G20 Finance Track, which is led by National Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank. The Finance Track focuses on fostering global economic stability, enhancing international financial cooperation and addressing pressing global challenges.

Media are invited as follows:

Date: 26 February 2025

Time: Arrive at 10:15. Event to start at 10:55 – 11:20

Venue: Harold Cressy High School, 103 Roeland St, Central, Cape Town, 8001

For enquiries, email:

media@treasury.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates #G20SouthAfrica