Senate Resolution 24 Printer's Number 232

Senate Resolution 24
PENNSYLVANIA, February 25
WHEREAS, Those with celiac disease or an intolerance to
gluten suffer from symptoms such as hives, skin rash, nausea,
stomach cramps, indigestion, vomiting, diarrhea, joint pain,
infertility, early osteoporosis, bloating and low blood counts;
and
WHEREAS, Lack of compliance to a strict, gluten-free diet for
those with celiac disease puts them at a six times greater risk
of developing non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and a four times greater
risk of developing cancer of the small intestine than the
general population; and
WHEREAS, Food labels play a critical role in managing diet-
related diseases, allergies and intolerances; and
WHEREAS, Current food and medication labels do not always
provide the simple, straightforward information that consumers
need to stay healthy and safe; and
WHEREAS, Under Federal law, food products containing wheat
must be labeled to identify its presence; and
WHEREAS, Gluten can be found in grains other than wheat,
including barley, oats and rye; and
WHEREAS, Without properly labeling all products that contain
gluten, we put many of our fellow citizens at risk of developing
severe reactions to the food and medicine they ingest; and
WHEREAS, It is of utmost importance that we do all we can to
help those with celiac disease and others with an intolerance to
gluten better identify food and medicine that could be harmful
to them; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
urge the Congress of the United States to pass a food labeling
modernization act and an allergen disclosure in non-food
