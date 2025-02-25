Senate Resolution 24 Printer's Number 232

PENNSYLVANIA, February 25 - intolerance to gluten; and

WHEREAS, Those with celiac disease or an intolerance to

gluten suffer from symptoms such as hives, skin rash, nausea,

stomach cramps, indigestion, vomiting, diarrhea, joint pain,

infertility, early osteoporosis, bloating and low blood counts;

and

WHEREAS, Lack of compliance to a strict, gluten-free diet for

those with celiac disease puts them at a six times greater risk

of developing non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and a four times greater

risk of developing cancer of the small intestine than the

general population; and

WHEREAS, Food labels play a critical role in managing diet-

related diseases, allergies and intolerances; and

WHEREAS, Current food and medication labels do not always

provide the simple, straightforward information that consumers

need to stay healthy and safe; and

WHEREAS, Under Federal law, food products containing wheat

must be labeled to identify its presence; and

WHEREAS, Gluten can be found in grains other than wheat,

including barley, oats and rye; and

WHEREAS, Without properly labeling all products that contain

gluten, we put many of our fellow citizens at risk of developing

severe reactions to the food and medicine they ingest; and

WHEREAS, It is of utmost importance that we do all we can to

help those with celiac disease and others with an intolerance to

gluten better identify food and medicine that could be harmful

to them; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

urge the Congress of the United States to pass a food labeling

modernization act and an allergen disclosure in non-food

