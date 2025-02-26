Minister Nomakhosazana Meth hosts jobs drive and launches Labour Activation Programme, 28 Feb

The Minister of the Department of Employment and Labour (DEL), Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth, will on Friday, 28 February 2025, launch the Eastern Cape leg of the Labour Activation Programme (LAP) and host a Jobs and Career Fair at Mthatha Stadium.

The LAP Programme positions DEL as a key catalyst in job creation by supporting businesses to create employment initiatives, re-skilling of the youth, and providing training such as Skills Programmes, Learnerships, and Apprenticeships, with the aim of alleviating poverty. Through the LAP Initiative, employers and work seekers interact with the objective of ensuring that the unemployed and underemployed can access both work and learning opportunities.

The Department and its entities will render services to assist clients with:

Registration of UIF claims and enquiries

Registration of injury on duty and diseases claims

Providing information on the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and National Minimum Wage Act

Offering assistance with registration of work seekers into the Employment Services South Africa (ESSA) database

Date: Friday, 28 February 2025

Time: 08:00 – 15h00

Venue: Mthatha Stadium, 107 Errol Spring Ave, Mthatha Part 1, Mthatha

Journalists who are interested in covering the session and require accommodation/transport should RSVP with Azwiitwi Murida at azwiitwi.murida@labour.gov.za or 079 896 7693 before close of business on Tuesday, 26 February 2025.

For enquiries:

Ms. Thobeka Magcai

Ministry Spokesperson

Email: Thobeka.Magcai@Labour.gov.za

Mobile: 072 737 2205

