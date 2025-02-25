Senate Bill 300 Printer's Number 234
PENNSYLVANIA, February 25 - (c) Allocation and appropriation.--
(4) The fee under subsection (a)(4) shall be collected
and paid in accordance with section 3572 (relating to county
portion of fines, etc.) and used in accordance with section
5806.3 (relating to legal representation in forfeiture
proceedings).
Section 2. Title 42 is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 5806.3. Legal representation in forfeiture proceedings.
Notwithstanding the act of December 2, 1968 (P.L.1144,
No.358), known as the Public Defender Act, the following shall
apply:
(1) If a person with standing files a claim to contest
the forfeiture of property in a forfeiture proceeding under
this chapter and is financially unable to obtain legal
representation by an attorney and the property subject to
forfeiture is real property, the court of common pleas having
jurisdiction over the property, at the request of the person,
shal l provide the person with an attorney for the purpose of
providing legal representation with respect to the claim.
(2) If a person with standing who has not been charged
in a related criminal case files a claim to contest the
forfeiture of property in a forfeiture proceeding under this
chapter and is financially unable to obtain legal
representation by an attorney, the court of common pleas
having jurisdiction may provide the person with an attorney
for the purpose of providing legal representation with
respect to the claim.
(3) In determining whether to provide legal
representation under this section, the court of common pleas
20250SB0300PN0234 - 2 -
