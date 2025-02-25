Senate Bill 279 Printer's Number 233

PENNSYLVANIA, February 25 - policies and statutes with regard to force.

(2) The training and instruction under this subsection

shall continue on an annual basis and may include the

following criteria:

(i) A law enforcement officer shall carry and use

only authorized weapons unless circumstances exist which

pose an immediate threat to the safety of the law

enforcement officer or the public requiring the use of a

weapon or object that has not been authorized to counter

a threat.

(ii) With law enforcement agency approval, a law

enforcement officer may modify, alter or cause to be

altered an authorized weapon in the law enforcement

officer's possession or control.

(iii) A law enforcement officer should use

discretion to determine reasonable force options to bring

a suspect under control. A law enforcement officer is not

required to first attempt using types and degrees of

force that reasonably appear to be inadequate to

accomplish the intended objective.

(iv) A law enforcement officer may announce the

intention to use reasonable force.

(v) A law enforcement officer should consider

whether it is reasonably prudent to use de-escalation and

harm reduction techniques.

(f) Biennial certification.--

(1) Every other year, the commission shall certify

whether each law enforcement agency has a use-of-force policy

in effect.

(2) The commission shall provide the Pennsylvania State

