Senate Bill 279 Printer's Number 233
PENNSYLVANIA, February 25 - policies and statutes with regard to force.
(2) The training and instruction under this subsection
shall continue on an annual basis and may include the
following criteria:
(i) A law enforcement officer shall carry and use
only authorized weapons unless circumstances exist which
pose an immediate threat to the safety of the law
enforcement officer or the public requiring the use of a
weapon or object that has not been authorized to counter
a threat.
(ii) With law enforcement agency approval, a law
enforcement officer may modify, alter or cause to be
altered an authorized weapon in the law enforcement
officer's possession or control.
(iii) A law enforcement officer should use
discretion to determine reasonable force options to bring
a suspect under control. A law enforcement officer is not
required to first attempt using types and degrees of
force that reasonably appear to be inadequate to
accomplish the intended objective.
(iv) A law enforcement officer may announce the
intention to use reasonable force.
(v) A law enforcement officer should consider
whether it is reasonably prudent to use de-escalation and
harm reduction techniques.
(f) Biennial certification.--
(1) Every other year, the commission shall certify
whether each law enforcement agency has a use-of-force policy
in effect.
(2) The commission shall provide the Pennsylvania State
