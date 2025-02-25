Senate Bill 301 Printer's Number 235

PENNSYLVANIA, February 25 - pharmacy, where applicable.

(3) Information on where to apply for subsidized health

coverage through the Commonwealth's official health insurance

exchange, using materials developed by the exchange authority,

which shall be made available on the exchange authority's

publicly accessible Internet website and shared with the board.

(4) A disclaimer, which shall be included with the

information required under this section. The disclaimer shall

state: "A consumer's health care choices, including whether a

particular on-exchange health insurance policy is appropriate

for the consumer, should not be based solely on the information

provided, but should instead be considered in connection with

the consumer's other health care and financial circumstances."

(b) A pharmacy shall be required to keep an electronic or

paper copy of this section, including any rules and regulations

issued under this section, on file. A pharmacy shall post in a

conspicuous manner at all locations where prescription

medications are sold a notice informing the consumer of the

right to request disclosures provided for under this section.

The board shall notify each pharmacy of any change to this

section and any change to rules and regulations issued under

this section. A pharmacy shall have thirty days to update the

copy and notice from the date the pharmacy was notified by the

board of a change. The board shall furnish each pharmacy with a

copy of this section, any rules and regulations issued under

this section and the notice as required under this subsection.

(c) The notice and disclosure required under subsection (b)

shall be presented in a manner that is simple and easy to

understand.

(d) A pharmacy that fails to comply with the requirements of

