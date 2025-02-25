Senate Bill 301 Printer's Number 235
PENNSYLVANIA, February 25 - pharmacy, where applicable.
(3) Information on where to apply for subsidized health
coverage through the Commonwealth's official health insurance
exchange, using materials developed by the exchange authority,
which shall be made available on the exchange authority's
publicly accessible Internet website and shared with the board.
(4) A disclaimer, which shall be included with the
information required under this section. The disclaimer shall
state: "A consumer's health care choices, including whether a
particular on-exchange health insurance policy is appropriate
for the consumer, should not be based solely on the information
provided, but should instead be considered in connection with
the consumer's other health care and financial circumstances."
(b) A pharmacy shall be required to keep an electronic or
paper copy of this section, including any rules and regulations
issued under this section, on file. A pharmacy shall post in a
conspicuous manner at all locations where prescription
medications are sold a notice informing the consumer of the
right to request disclosures provided for under this section.
The board shall notify each pharmacy of any change to this
section and any change to rules and regulations issued under
this section. A pharmacy shall have thirty days to update the
copy and notice from the date the pharmacy was notified by the
board of a change. The board shall furnish each pharmacy with a
copy of this section, any rules and regulations issued under
this section and the notice as required under this subsection.
(c) The notice and disclosure required under subsection (b)
shall be presented in a manner that is simple and easy to
understand.
(d) A pharmacy that fails to comply with the requirements of
