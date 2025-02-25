Senate Bill 302 Printer's Number 236
PENNSYLVANIA, February 25
(1.1) $25 shall be distributed as follows:
(i) If an appropriate law enforcement agency serves
the defendant with the order , $25 shall be forwarded to
the appropriate law enforcement agency who serves the
defendant with the order.
(ii) If the sheriff serves the defendant with the
order, $25 shall be retained by the county and shall be
used by the sheriff to carry out the provisions of this
chapter.
(2) [$50] $25 shall be retained by the county and shall
be used by the court to carry out the provisions of this
chapter [as follows:
(i) $25 shall be used by the sheriff.
(ii) $25 shall be used by the court].
(3) $25 shall be forwarded to the Department of [Public
Welfare] Human Services for use for victims of domestic
violence in accordance with the provisions of section 2333 of
the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The
Administrative Code of 1929.
* * *
[(e) Court to adopt means of service.--The court shall adopt
a means of prompt and effective service in those instances where
the plaintiff avers that service cannot be safely effected by an
adult individual other than a law enforcement officer or where
the court so orders.]
(f) Service [by sheriff].--[If the court so orders, the
sheriff or other designated agency or individual shall serve the
petition and order.] The court shall adopt a means of prompt and
effective service and order that the sheriff or appropriate law
20250SB0302PN0236 - 2 -
