Senate Bill 302 Printer's Number 236

PENNSYLVANIA, February 25

(1.1) $25 shall be distributed as follows:

(i) If an appropriate law enforcement agency serves

the defendant with the order , $25 shall be forwarded to

the appropriate law enforcement agency who serves the

defendant with the order.

(ii) If the sheriff serves the defendant with the

order, $25 shall be retained by the county and shall be

used by the sheriff to carry out the provisions of this

chapter.

(2) [$50] $25 shall be retained by the county and shall

be used by the court to carry out the provisions of this

chapter [as follows:

(i) $25 shall be used by the sheriff.

(ii) $25 shall be used by the court].

(3) $25 shall be forwarded to the Department of [Public

Welfare] Human Services for use for victims of domestic

violence in accordance with the provisions of section 2333 of

the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The

Administrative Code of 1929.

* * *

[(e) Court to adopt means of service.--The court shall adopt

a means of prompt and effective service in those instances where

the plaintiff avers that service cannot be safely effected by an

adult individual other than a law enforcement officer or where

the court so orders.]

(f) Service [by sheriff].--[If the court so orders, the

sheriff or other designated agency or individual shall serve the

petition and order.] The court shall adopt a means of prompt and

effective service and order that the sheriff or appropriate law

