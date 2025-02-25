Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,151 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 303 Printer's Number 237

PENNSYLVANIA, February 25 - covering the operation of each unmanned aircraft system

associated with the permit.

(3) Maintenance and update of the remote identification

number associated with each unmanned aircraft system

associated with the permit.

§ 2975. Sm all unmanned aircraft operation.

(a) Compliance with law.--A permittee shall operate a small

unmanned aircraft system used for a game or wildlife recovery

activity in compliance with all applicable Federal, State and

local law governing operation.

(b) Remote identification broadcast.--A permittee shall

cause a small unmanned aircraft system used in a game or

wildlife recovery activity conducted under the permittee's game

or wildlife recovery permit to continuously broadcast the

equipment identification number during the game or wildlife

recovery activity.

(c) Firearms and implements capable of harvest.--A permittee

shall ensure that the individuals participating in a game or

wildlife recovery activity conducted under the permittee's game

or wildlife recovery permit are not in possession of a firearm,

bow, crossbow or other implement capable of harvesting game or

wildlife during the game or wildlife recovery activity.

Enforcement of this subsection shall be based on the standard of

whether the permittee knew or should have known about the

possession of the firearm, bow, crossbow or other implement.

§ 2976. Field r ecords.

(a) Maintenance and inspection.--

(1) A permittee shall maintain and provide to the

commission legible, accurate and complete field records of

all game or wildlife recovery activities conducted under the

20250SB0303PN0237 - 7 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 303 Printer's Number 237

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more