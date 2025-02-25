Senate Bill 303 Printer's Number 237
PENNSYLVANIA, February 25 - covering the operation of each unmanned aircraft system
associated with the permit.
(3) Maintenance and update of the remote identification
number associated with each unmanned aircraft system
associated with the permit.
§ 2975. Sm all unmanned aircraft operation.
(a) Compliance with law.--A permittee shall operate a small
unmanned aircraft system used for a game or wildlife recovery
activity in compliance with all applicable Federal, State and
local law governing operation.
(b) Remote identification broadcast.--A permittee shall
cause a small unmanned aircraft system used in a game or
wildlife recovery activity conducted under the permittee's game
or wildlife recovery permit to continuously broadcast the
equipment identification number during the game or wildlife
recovery activity.
(c) Firearms and implements capable of harvest.--A permittee
shall ensure that the individuals participating in a game or
wildlife recovery activity conducted under the permittee's game
or wildlife recovery permit are not in possession of a firearm,
bow, crossbow or other implement capable of harvesting game or
wildlife during the game or wildlife recovery activity.
Enforcement of this subsection shall be based on the standard of
whether the permittee knew or should have known about the
possession of the firearm, bow, crossbow or other implement.
§ 2976. Field r ecords.
(a) Maintenance and inspection.--
(1) A permittee shall maintain and provide to the
commission legible, accurate and complete field records of
all game or wildlife recovery activities conducted under the
