Senate Bill 304 Printer's Number 238

PENNSYLVANIA, February 25 - (1) Any of the following where a school-age child

receives instruction under section 2003-N(d):

(i) A nonpublic school for kindergarten through

grade 12, or a combination of grades.

(ii) An institution of higher education.

(iii) A distance learning program that is not

offered by a public school or the department.

(iv) A tutor who is a teacher licensed in any state,

has taught at an eligible postsecondary institution and

is a subject matter expert or a tutor or tutoring agency

otherwise approved by the department.

(2) The term does not include a parent of a school-age

child to the extent that the parent provides educational

services directly to the school-age child.

"Program." The Military Education Scholarship Account

Program established under section 2003-N(a).

"Public school." A school district, charter school, cyber

charter school, regional charter school, intermediate unit or

area career and technical school.

"Resident school district." The school district in which a

school-age child resides.

"School-age child." A child enrolled in kindergarten through

grade 12 and who resides in this Commonwealth.

"Student with a disability." A school-age child who has been

identified, in accordance with 22 Pa. Code Ch. 14 (relating to

special education services and programs), as a "child with a

disability," as defined in 34 CFR 300.8(a) (relating to child

with a disability).

Section 2003-N. Establishment, application and agreement.

(a) Establishment.--The Military Education Scholarship

