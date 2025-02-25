Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,151 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 304 Printer's Number 238

PENNSYLVANIA, February 25 - (1) Any of the following where a school-age child

receives instruction under section 2003-N(d):

(i) A nonpublic school for kindergarten through

grade 12, or a combination of grades.

(ii) An institution of higher education.

(iii) A distance learning program that is not

offered by a public school or the department.

(iv) A tutor who is a teacher licensed in any state,

has taught at an eligible postsecondary institution and

is a subject matter expert or a tutor or tutoring agency

otherwise approved by the department.

(2) The term does not include a parent of a school-age

child to the extent that the parent provides educational

services directly to the school-age child.

"Program." The Military Education Scholarship Account

Program established under section 2003-N(a).

"Public school." A school district, charter school, cyber

charter school, regional charter school, intermediate unit or

area career and technical school.

"Resident school district." The school district in which a

school-age child resides.

"School-age child." A child enrolled in kindergarten through

grade 12 and who resides in this Commonwealth.

"Student with a disability." A school-age child who has been

identified, in accordance with 22 Pa. Code Ch. 14 (relating to

special education services and programs), as a "child with a

disability," as defined in 34 CFR 300.8(a) (relating to child

with a disability).

Section 2003-N. Establishment, application and agreement.

(a) Establishment.--The Military Education Scholarship

20250SB0304PN0238 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 304 Printer's Number 238

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more