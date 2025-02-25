Senate Bill 304 Printer's Number 238
PENNSYLVANIA, February 25 - (1) Any of the following where a school-age child
receives instruction under section 2003-N(d):
(i) A nonpublic school for kindergarten through
grade 12, or a combination of grades.
(ii) An institution of higher education.
(iii) A distance learning program that is not
offered by a public school or the department.
(iv) A tutor who is a teacher licensed in any state,
has taught at an eligible postsecondary institution and
is a subject matter expert or a tutor or tutoring agency
otherwise approved by the department.
(2) The term does not include a parent of a school-age
child to the extent that the parent provides educational
services directly to the school-age child.
"Program." The Military Education Scholarship Account
Program established under section 2003-N(a).
"Public school." A school district, charter school, cyber
charter school, regional charter school, intermediate unit or
area career and technical school.
"Resident school district." The school district in which a
school-age child resides.
"School-age child." A child enrolled in kindergarten through
grade 12 and who resides in this Commonwealth.
"Student with a disability." A school-age child who has been
identified, in accordance with 22 Pa. Code Ch. 14 (relating to
special education services and programs), as a "child with a
disability," as defined in 34 CFR 300.8(a) (relating to child
with a disability).
Section 2003-N. Establishment, application and agreement.
(a) Establishment.--The Military Education Scholarship
