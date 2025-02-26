Publishing entities must submit their publications to the Department of Public Library Management of the Cultural Affairs Bureau on time, according to the Macao Legal Deposit Regime

MACAU, February 26 - In order to ensure the proper collection, organisation and preservation of all publications published in the Macao SAR, as well as the establishment of statistical data relating to these publications, two copies of all works published in Macao must be submitted to the Department of Public Library Management of the Cultural Affairs Bureau within five days of publication, according to the Decree-law No. 72/89/M Legal Deposit Regime revised by the Law No. 26/2024, and Article 16 of Law No. 7/90/M Press Law. Publishers or entities engaged in similar activities that fail to submit the required copies within the specified timeframe may be subject to a fine ranging from 200 to 2,000 Macao patacas.

According to the current Legal Deposit Regime, all works published in the Macao SAR, regardless of its form, publication category or replica method, which are intended for sale or distribution free of charge, are required to be submitted for legal deposit. This specifically includes, but is not limited to, publications in both print and electronic forms, such as books, journals, maps, programs, exhibition catalogues, postcards, postal items, posters, multimedia materials and microform documents. Items such as name cards, letters, commercial invoices and marketable securities are not included within the scope of legal deposit.

In addition, according to legal regulations, all publications must bear the following content on the verso of the title page, the last page, or other appropriate areas: name of the public or private publishing entity, place and date of publication, name of the printing or recording house, and location and date of printing or recording. If any of the aforesaid information is missing from publicly distributed publications, the publishing entity may be subject to a fine ranging from 150 to 1,500 Macao patacas.

For the convenience of mailing, the remittance of such works is exempt of postage through the Macao Post if they bear the indication “Legal Deposit” on the respective envelope. The mailing address is: No. 3, Largo de Santo Agostinho, Macao.

The Department of Public Library Management of the Cultural Affairs Bureau urges all publishers and related entities to strictly adhere to the regulations of the Legal Deposit Regime to ensure the comprehensive preservation and transmission of Macao publications.

For enquiries, please contact the Department of Public Library Management of the Cultural Affairs Bureau through tel. no. 85986600 during office hours.

For more information about submissions, please visit the website of Macao ISBN Agency at isbn.library.gov.mo.