CCAC uncovers alleged falsification of attendance records and absence from duty by a chief of the Fire Services Bureau

MACAU, February 26 - The CCAC detected a case where a chief of an operational post of the Fire Services Bureau (CB) allegedly falsified attendance records in an attempt to conceal his absence from duty during his working hours.

The CCAC initiated an investigation upon receipt of a report in 2024 and discovered that between December 2023 and May 2024, the chief involved left the territory twice during work time or an additional work period (commonly known as “supplementary shift”). In addition, he was absent from the operational post three times and went back to the post to clock out over one hour later. He claimed that he was on duty on the said occasions in order to conceal the untrue situations of attendance.

The aforesaid chief of the CB was suspected of committing the crime of forgery by a public servant provided for in the Penal Code. The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office and notified to the CB for handling. The CCAC reminds that all public servants should know and abide by the law, and law enforcement personnel should even be more strict with their own disciplines.