Accelerated industrial development has spawned an investment boom in Sanya, China

SANYA, China, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Sanya, Hainan Province held the 2025 Investment and Project Promotion Conference, at which various departments closely aligned themselves with the city's positioning of an international investment gateway and drew a blueprint for diversified sectors throughout the year.

The Publicity Department of Sanya Municipal Party Committee indicates that as the forefront and key window in building the Hainan Free Trade Port, Sanya is seeking high-quality development driven by technological innovation, transitioning from a tourist destination to a modern coastal city with a dual focus on tourism and innovation, and becoming an irresistible magnet for investors.

This is underpinned by the open policy of the Free Trade Port and the enabling business environment. Last year, Sanya reaped fruitful results in attracting investment. 25 fixed investment projects were signed, amounting to 36.3 billion yuan; 446 new foreign-invested enterprises totaling 130 million USD have been established, including the China Tourist Group Sanya Bay Headquarters, the DFS Yalong Bay Project, and MFF, the first Maltese business in the Free Trade Port; multinational companies such as Intel, Swire, and Zijin Mining have set up facilities; and robust industrial chains, primarily southern China seed breeding, deep-sea technology, modern business services, and high-end tourism consumption, have taken shape.

"We attach great importance to the development of the Chinese market." Colin McGregor, founder of Australia's Biogenesis, stated that the group set up its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City in Sanya three months ago. The availability of research institutes and industries in the neighborhood has undoubtedly facilitated its research and commercialization of microalgae and chlorella technology. Highly optimistic about the partnership with Sanya, Colin plans to organize a global microalgae forum in town, strengthen ties in agriculture, biomanufacturing, and beyond, and celebrate win-win results.

Today, the approval for registering an enterprise in Sanya's key parks takes only three working days, and the corporate income tax is as low as 15%. In order to support commercial initiatives, Sanya has also opened a global investment service hotline, 4009-520-520, to answer foreign-funded enterprises' questions. Moreover, a one-stop International Service Zone has been set up, pooling resources from 16 departments and facilitating 25 procedures to help overseas businesses and talents.

