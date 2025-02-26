Secretary Noem Announces Agency Will Enforce Laws That Penalize Aliens in the Country Illegally

DHS Will Use Every Available Tool to Compel Illegal Aliens to Self-Deport

WASHINGTON – Today, Secretary Kristi Noem announced the Department of Homeland Security will fully enforce the Immigration and Nationality Act, which created multiple tools to track illegal aliens and compel them to leave the country voluntarily. These tools include criminal penalties for certain aliens who:

Willfully fail to depart the United States.

Fail to register with the federal government and be fingerprinted.

Fail to apprise the federal government of changes to their address.

An alien's failure to depart the U.S. is a crime that could result in significant financial penalty. An alien's failure to register is a crime that could result in a fine, imprisonment, or both. For decades, this law has been ignored—not anymore.

Compelling mass self-deportation is a safer path for aliens and law enforcement, and saves U.S. taxpayer dollars, in addition to conserving valuable Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) resources needed to keep Americans safe.

Statement Attributable to a DHS Spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin

“President Trump and Secretary Noem have a clear message for those in our country illegally: leave now. If you leave now, you may have the opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American dream.

“The Trump administration will enforce all our immigration laws—we will not pick and choose which laws we will enforce. We must know who is in our country for the safety and security of our homeland and all Americans.”

Aliens can register here.

This announcement comes on the heels of a nationwide and international ad campaign warning illegal aliens to self-deport and stay out.