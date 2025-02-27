Nasal Cannula Market Forecast 2025-2034: Comprehensive Insights On Market Size, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Nasal Cannula Market Has Seen Noteworthy Growth In Recent Years, So What's Driving This Positive Trend?

The nasal cannula market size, boosted by increases in personalized patient care, a rise in obstructive sleep apnea incidences, and growing awareness of respiratory diseases, grew from $8.93 billion in 2024 to an expected $9.82 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.9%.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong growth in the next few years. It is projected to reach $14.17 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.6%. This predicted growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, a growing geriatric population, increasing government initiatives, and an increasing number of surgeries.

What Drives The Nasal Cannula Market Growth?

The rise of respiratory diseases is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the nasal cannula market. Respiratory diseases, which affect the lungs and airways and impair breathing and oxygen exchange, are driven by factors such as air pollution, smoking, viral infections, and increased exposure to allergens. The nasal cannula, used in respiratory diseases, delivers supplemental oxygen directly into the nostrils, improving oxygen levels for those with breathing difficulties.

Who Are The Key Players In The Nasal Cannula Market?

Key industry players play a significant role in the growth of the nasal cannula market. Notably, Cardinal Health Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, ResMed Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Angiplast Pvt. Ltd., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Well Lead Medical Co. Ltd., GaleMed Corp., Vapotherm Inc., Salter Labs Inc., Dynarex Corporation, Mais India Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., Allied Medical LLC, Besmed Health Business Corp., Flexicare Medical Ltd., Medin Medical Innovations AB, Airways Surgical Pvt. Ltd., Great Group Medical Co. Ltd., and HUM GmbH all have significant impact.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Nasal Cannula Market?

An emerging trend worth noting is the focus of industry-leading companies on technological innovations. For instance, innovations such as low-flow nasal cannulas, which are designed to provide supplemental oxygen at lower flow rates and improve overall comfort and oxygen delivery efficiency, are being increasingly adopted in the market.

How Is The Nasal Cannula Market Segmented?

The nasal cannula market report further breaks down the market into segments and subsegments. It is segmented by type into Low-Flow Nasal Cannula and High Flow Nasal Cannula, by material into Plastic and Silicone, and by size into Neonate, Infant, Child, and Adult. Further, it is segmented by prongs into Straight, Curved, Flared, and Other Prongs, and by end user into Hospitals, Ambulatory Healthcare Services, Long Term Care Centers, and Other End Users.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Nasal Cannula Market?

Regional insights indicate North America held the largest share of the nasal cannula market in 2024. The report further covers other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

