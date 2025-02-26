Berlin Barracks / DUI Drug Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3001278
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: February 25, 2025, at 1923 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 Southbound, Brookfield, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal
ACCUSED: Christine Gates
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Casco, Maine
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 25, 2025, at approximately 1923 hours, Troopers assigned to the Berlin Barracks received a report of an unconscious female pulled over in a vehicle on I-89 S MM 35.4. While speaking with the operator of the vehicle, Christine Gates (48) of Casco, Maine, Troopers detected signs of impairment. She was placed into custody and transported back to the Berlin barracks for processing. She was later released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Orange County Criminal Division on March 28, 2025, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/28/2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUGSHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
