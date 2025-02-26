Berlin Barracks / DUI Drug Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A3001278

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: February 25, 2025, at 1923 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 Southbound, Brookfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

ACCUSED: Christine Gates

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Casco, Maine

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 25, 2025, at approximately 1923 hours, Troopers assigned to the Berlin Barracks received a report of an unconscious female pulled over in a vehicle on I-89 S MM 35.4. While speaking with the operator of the vehicle, Christine Gates (48) of Casco, Maine, Troopers detected signs of impairment. She was placed into custody and transported back to the Berlin barracks for processing. She was later released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Orange County Criminal Division on March 28, 2025, at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/28/2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUGSHOT: N/A

