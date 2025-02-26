Berlin Barracks / DUI Drug Refusal

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3001278

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#:  802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: February 25, 2025, at 1923 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 Southbound, Brookfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Christine Gates                                                

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Casco, Maine

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 25, 2025, at approximately 1923 hours, Troopers assigned to the Berlin Barracks received a report of an unconscious female pulled over in a vehicle on I-89 S MM 35.4. While speaking with the operator of the vehicle, Christine Gates (48) of Casco, Maine, Troopers detected signs of impairment. She was placed into custody and transported back to the Berlin barracks for processing. She was later released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Orange County Criminal Division on March 28, 2025, at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/28/2025 at 0830 hours.           

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUGSHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

