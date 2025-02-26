PRESS RELEASE

Wolter Kluwer CEO Nancy McKinstry announces retirement in early 2026,

Stacey Caywood nominated as successor

Alphen aan den Rijn – February 26, 2025 – Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL) announces today that after a very successful tenure as the CEO and Chair of the Executive Board of Wolters Kluwer, Nancy McKinstry has decided to retire in February 2026. At the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 15, 2025, the Supervisory Board will nominate Stacey Caywood, current CEO of Wolters Kluwer Health, as a member of the Executive Board, with the intention of appointing her as CEO of Wolters Kluwer in February 2026.

“On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Nancy McKinstry on her well-deserved retirement next year. Nancy's visionary leadership and unwavering dedication have been instrumental in driving Wolters Kluwer’s success, which has been recognized in many ways but perhaps most notably by a more than tenfold increase in the company’s market capitalization during her time as CEO. We are immensely grateful for the strong foundation she has built at Wolters Kluwer and for her commitment to ensuring an orderly and seamless transition, said Ann Ziegler, Chair of the Wolters Kluwer Supervisory Board.

“We are delighted to nominate Stacey Caywood as Wolters Kluwer CEO, effective February 2026,” Ms. Ziegler added. “Stacey's successful track record leading two of our largest divisions, her deep understanding of our business, and her active role in developing the group’s 2025-2027 strategic plan make her the ideal candidate to lead the company into the future. For over thirty years, Stacey has held various leadership roles within the company, and we have full confidence in her ability to continue Wolters Kluwer’s legacy of sustainable value creation through excellence and innovation. We look forward to working closely with Stacey and supporting her in this new role.”

"It has been an honor and privilege to lead Wolters Kluwer through decades of transformation as the market has evolved, and I am committed to ensuring the company’s continued strength and relevance," said Ms. McKinstry. "I am deeply grateful to the Board and my past and present colleagues for their support throughout my tenure. We have a strong foundation in place and, with Stacey, an extraordinarily talented and experienced successor. Stacey’s track record as a leader, her customer-focused approach, and her deep knowledge of our company gives me full confidence that Wolters Kluwer will be in excellent hands under her leadership. I am dedicated to ensuring a seamless transition over the next year."

Stacey Caywood, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Health since 2020, has led the further evolution and development of Wolters Kluwer’s healthcare solutions, ensuring medical and nursing professionals around the world can benefit from advanced clinical technology and evidence-based data and insights. Previously, as CEO of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, she led a strategic transformation across Europe and the U.S., returning the business to organic growth. Ms. Caywood is a seasoned executive with extensive experience; she excels in business transformation, digital revenue growth, and innovation across legal, compliance, and healthcare markets. Her expertise spans strategy execution, portfolio management and M&A, product innovation, and commercial excellence.

After appointment by Wolters Kluwer's shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2025, the Executive Board of Wolters Kluwer N.V. will consist of Nancy McKinstry (CEO, until February 2026), Kevin Entricken (CFO) and Stacey Caywood.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide.

The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands. Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50 and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; conditions created by pandemics; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Elements of this press release contain or may contain inside information about Wolters Kluwer within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU). Trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various countries.

