Myopia Treatment Devices Global Market Report 2025: A Detailed Overview Of Growth Forecasts And Market Trends

Myopia Treatment Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The remarkable growth of the myopia treatment devices market size has been driven by several factors, most notably being government health initiatives, rising research and development, increased patient education, and growing disposable income. Supported by a strong focus on pediatric eye care, the market size has jumped to $6.88 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.5% to hit $7.53 billion in 2025.

Aided by advancements in telemedicine services, gene therapy, myopia control programs, surgical techniques, and particularly, the incorporation of artificial intelligence AI in diagnostics, the myopia treatment devices market is set to see robust growth in the next few years. The market size is expected to grow to a staggering $10.70 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.2%. Advancements in refractive surgery, digital eye strain solutions, advanced contact lenses, laser refractive surgery, and biosensors for eye health will also contribute to the market trends in the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of eye diseases is expected to be a crucial driver for the myopia treatment devices market. These diseases, which could potentially impair vision, are becoming more common as a result of aging populations, increasing screen time, lifestyle changes, and more exposure to environmental pollutants. This is where myopia treatment devices play a significant role, managing eye disease by slowing down the progression of myopia, enhancing visual clarity, and reducing the risk of associated complications. By doing so, these devices offer a proactive approach to preserving eye health and ultimately improving the quality of life for those affected.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20893&type=smp

Major companies operating in the myopia treatment devices market are EssilorLuxottica S.A., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Alcon Inc., Hoya Corporation, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, CooperVision Inc., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc., amongst others. These companies are prioritizing innovation and technological advancements to strengthen their competitive edge and meet the skyrocketing demand for effective and user-friendly treatment options.

Keeping up with the rapid pace of the industry, companies like Johnson & Johnson Vision seized the opportunity to introduce overnight therapeutic lenses, designed to slow myopia progression in children aged 7 to 12 years. Their launch of ACUVUE Abiliti, a new line of myopia management solutions in January 2022 marks a significant advancement in myopia management. These innovative lenses have demonstrated an average reduction in axial elongation of 0.105 mm over six months, reducing risks associated with high myopia.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/myopia-treatment-devices-global-market-report

How Is The Myopia Treatment Devices Market Segmented?

1 By Product Type: Eye Glasses, Contact Lenses, Ortho-K Lenses, Phakic Intraocular Lenses, Excimer Laser Refractive Surgery Devices

2 By Treatment: Corrective Lenses, Laser Eye Surgery, Lens Implant Surgery

3 By End-Use: Hospitals And Clinics, Ophthalmic Centers, Retail stores, Online Channels

How Is The Global Myopia Treatment Devices Market Performing Regionally?

North America has been the largest region in the myopia treatment devices market in 2024, but Asia-Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

