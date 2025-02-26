CDCR Seeking Incarcerated Man Who Walked Away from Los Angeles County Male Community Reentry Program

LOS ANGELES – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are seeking a person who walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.

At about 7:20 p.m., officials were alerted that incarcerated person Evans L. Eithan had walked out of an MCRP facility in Long Beach. The emergency count conducted confirmed that Eithan was missing. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Eithan, 23, is 6 feet, 1 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and gray shorts. He fled the scene by getting into the passenger seat of a gray Jeep 4-door pickup truck.

Eithan was received from Los Angeles County on June 12, 2024. He is serving a three-year, four-month sentence for first-degree burglary, evading arrest while driving recklessly, and resisting a peace officer.

Anyone who sees Eithan or has knowledge of his whereabouts should contact law enforcement, call 9-1-1 or contact Special Agent Abraham Villasenor at (760) 936-1851.

The MCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the re-entry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have two years of less left to serve. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of the incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been apprehended.

Evans L. Eithan

###

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 25, 2025

CONTACT OPEC: OPEC@cdcr.ca.gov