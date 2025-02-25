Governor Abbott Appoints Lewis To 66th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, February 25 - February 25, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Justin Lewis as Judge of the 66th Judicial District Court in Hill County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026 or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.



Justin Lewis of Aquilla is the County Judge of Hill County. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Hill County Bar, Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce, and Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce. He is a volunteer for Aquilla 4-H and Hill County Ag Youth. Lewis received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Development from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor from Texas Wesleyan School of Law.



This appointment is subject to senate confirmation.



