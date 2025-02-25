Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Ivey To 120th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, February 25 - February 25, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Ben Ivey to the 120th Judicial District Court in El Paso for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.
 
Ben Ivey of El Paso is an attorney and owner of Ben L. Ivey Attorney at Law. Previously, he served as an assistant district attorney for El Paso County. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Ivey received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration and a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University School of Law.
 
This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

