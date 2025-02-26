DeepHealth Introduces New AI-Powered Radiology Informatics and Population Screening Solutions at #ECR2025

At ECR 2025, DeepHealth will introduce new AI-powered radiology informatics and cancer screening solutions enabled by DeepHealth OS, its pioneering cloud-native operating system, to address clinical and operational challenges.

to redefine the traditional Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) with a unified workspace tailored for modern radiology, and , an AI-powered end-to-end diagnostic SaaS solution for mammography, further embedding AI-based detection and diagnosis in interpretive workflows. DeepHealth will also showcase updates to its broader population health portfolio of clinical AI solutions supporting lung, prostate, and brain health.

To extend and scale these solutions, DeepHealth leverages strategic collaborations with leading industry players, such as enterprise imaging solutions provider TeraRecon and AI infrastructure company CARPL.ai.

VIENNA, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepHealth, Inc., a global leader in AI-powered health informatics and a wholly-owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (Nasdaq: RDNT), will introduce next-generation AI-powered radiology informatics and population screening solutions at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) 2025 in Vienna. With the aim of empowering breakthroughs in care enabled by imaging, DeepHealth’s suite of solutions addresses critical clinical and operational challenges experienced by healthcare providers around the world. DeepHealth’s solutions are powered by DeepHealth OS, a secure, scalable, and cloud-native operating system that integrates data across various solutions and enables interoperability with broader healthcare IT ecosystems. Moreover, to enable AI adoption at scale, DeepHealth has established strategic collaborations enabling integrated solutions with ecosystem industry leaders.

“At DeepHealth, we are harnessing the transformative power of AI to create cutting-edge solutions that are deeply rooted in real-world clinical needs,” said Kees Wesdorp, PhD, President and CEO of RadNet’s Digital Health division. “We believe that AI adoption at scale in radiology can only be achieved by embedding AI into and unifying data across clinical and operational workflows to empower radiologists and care teams that today are having to rely on disconnected devices and disparate data sources. At ECR 2025, we are excited to showcase our next-generation radiology informatics and population screening solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency, clinical confidence, and care delivery across the radiology continuum.”



Streamlining workflows with next-generation radiology informatics solutions

DeepHealth aims to bring to European customers its latest innovations that harness the power of AI to streamline operations, support higher volumes of patients, and assist radiologists and care teams in diagnosing patients faster and with greater accuracy.

At ECR 2025, DeepHealth will showcase Diagnostic Suite™, which harnesses the cloud-native capabilities of DeepHealth OS to set a new benchmark in medical imaging technology and the traditional Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS). Diagnostic Suite delivers a unified AI-powered interpretive experience that is intended to seamlessly integrate with or replace existing RIS/PACS systems, bringing advanced capabilities to meet the evolving demands of radiologists. A unified application, the diagnostic workspace brings together worklist, patient brief, reporting, and high-speed streaming viewer technologies with advanced visualization and AI orchestration capabilities. Diagnostic Suite is cloud-native, enabling high reliability and scalability to practices of all sizes and scale.

DeepHealth is also announcing upcoming updates to SmartMammo™, a comprehensive suite of advanced tools designed to optimize breast cancer screening and diagnosis for more efficient workflows, which will support 2D mammograms, further improving local workflow integration. DeepHealth’s 3D solution is compatible with leading OEMs and integrates seamlessly with radiologist worklists and reporting tools. It features clinical AI detection capabilities that automatically localize lesions and assess suspicion levels across diverse populations and dense breast tissue, enabling a 21% increase in cancer detection rate.2 The updates will incorporate already CE-marked 2D technology to assist in the primary read and fulfill the second reader role in mammography double reading workflows.3

State-of-the-art clinical AI solutions for lung, prostate, and brain health

DeepHealth will also showcase its latest clinical results and feature updates to its broader population health portfolio. DeepHealth’s clinical AI solutions include comprehensive, end-to-end AI-powered solutions for clinical diagnostics and high-volume screening in lung, breast, and prostate health, along with AI-driven innovations for brain health. DeepHealth’s solutions are powering screening programs for breast cancer in the US and lung cancer in Europe.

DeepHealth’s AI-powered Lung solution4 is used to assist radiologists in the NHS England’s Lung Cancer Screening Program, one of the world’s largest lung cancer screening initiatives. Within this program, 76% of detected cancers were caught at earlier, more treatable stages, compared to only 29% historically (without AI).5 The solution provides AI-powered nodule detection, reporting, and patient management for enhanced efficiency and accuracy in lung cancer diagnosis by automatically detecting and segmenting lung nodules, enabling radiologists to interpret lung CT scans more confidently and, according to a recent study, up to 42% faster.6

In prostate cancer, DeepHealth’s AI-powered Prostate solution7 supports high-volume population health screening programs, diagnostic interpretation, and biopsy planning enabled by automated prostate segmentation, standardized reporting, and integration with most fusion biopsy systems. The solution has been shown to enable a 97% diagnostic sensitivity, up from 92% for radiologists without AI support8 and recent analyses revealed a 37% reduction in workflow time for MRI read.9

Elements of DeepHealth’s portfolio are already delivering meaningful impact for patients and healthcare providers around the world, with over 800 clinical sites and more than 3,000 radiologists leveraging its current RIS, PACS, and AI solutions to deliver better care.

At ECR 2025, DeepHealth’s portfolio of solutions1 is presented at Booth no. 507, X5.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 399 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 10,000 employees. For more information, visit www.radnet.com.

About DeepHealth

DeepHealth is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) and serves as the umbrella brand for all companies within RadNet's Digital Health division. DeepHealth provides AI-powered health informatics with the aim of empowering breakthroughs in care through imaging. Building on the strengths of the companies it has integrated and is rebranding (i.e., eRAD Radiology Information and Image Management Systems and Picture Archiving and Communication System, Aidence lung AI, DeepHealth and Kheiron breast AI and Quantib prostate and brain AI), DeepHealth leverages advanced AI for operational efficiency and improved clinical outcomes in lung, breast, prostate, and brain health. At the heart of DeepHealth’s portfolio is a cloud-native operating system - DeepHealth OS - that unifies data across the clinical and operational workflow and personalizes AI-powered workspaces for everyone in the radiology continuum. Thousands of radiologists at hundreds of imaging centers and radiology departments around the world use DeepHealth solutions to enable earlier, more reliable, and more efficient disease detection, including in large-scale cancer screening programs. DeepHealth’s human-centered, intuitive technology aims to push the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare. https://deephealth.com/

1 Not all products are regulatory cleared for use in all markets. Regulatory clearance varies by region and product. Please refer to www.deephealth.com or contact our regulatory affairs team for more information on the specific clearances applicable in your market.

2 SmartMammo Dx + Assure used in a safeguard review process improved cancer detection rate by 21% in a study of over 575,000 patients, showing the same benefits across racial subgroups and patients with different breast densities. Data on file.

3 Not all products are regulatory cleared for use in all markets. Regulatory clearance varies by region and product. Please refer to www.deephealth.com or contact our regulatory affairs team for more information on the specific clearances applicable in your market.

4 DeepHealth’s lung solution (Veye Lung Nodules in Europe) is manufactured for DeepHealth by Aidence B.V.

5 UK Department of Health and Social Care. New lung cancer screening roll out to detect cancer sooner, 2023.

6 Hempel HL et al. Higher agreement between readers with deep learning CAD for reporting pulmonary nodules on CT. Eur J Radiol Open. 2022;9:100435. doi: 10.1016/j.ejro.2022.100435.

7 DeepHealth’s prostate solution is manufactured as Quantib® Prostate for DeepHealth by Quantib B.V.

8 Günzel et al., 2024.

9 Data on file.

