St. Albans Barracks / Eluding

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25A2001289

TROOPER:  Adam Martin                           

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 02/25/2025 at approximately 1327 hours

LOCATION: Boston Post Road Enosburg, VT

VIOLATION: Eluding

 

ACCUSED: Michael Turcotte                                                                             

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On February 25th, 2025, at approximately 1327 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks conducted a traffic stop for observed motor vehicle violations on Boston Post Road in the town of Enosburg. Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Michael Turcotte (24) of Enosburg, VT.

 

During the traffic stop, Turcotte was ordered to exit the vehicle. When given this order, Turcotte failed to obey the command and fled the scene in his motor vehicle. Troopers disengaged and did not pursue the vehicle.

 

Turcotte was located later that evening and issued a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on April 29th, 2025, at 0830 hours for the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 04/29/2025 at 0830 hours             

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov

 

