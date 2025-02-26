St. Albans Barracks / Eluding
CASE#: 25A2001289
TROOPER: Adam Martin
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02/25/2025 at approximately 1327 hours
LOCATION: Boston Post Road Enosburg, VT
VIOLATION: Eluding
ACCUSED: Michael Turcotte
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 25th, 2025, at approximately 1327 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks conducted a traffic stop for observed motor vehicle violations on Boston Post Road in the town of Enosburg. Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Michael Turcotte (24) of Enosburg, VT.
During the traffic stop, Turcotte was ordered to exit the vehicle. When given this order, Turcotte failed to obey the command and fled the scene in his motor vehicle. Troopers disengaged and did not pursue the vehicle.
Turcotte was located later that evening and issued a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on April 29th, 2025, at 0830 hours for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 04/29/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Legal Disclaimer:
