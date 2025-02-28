Leadership Coach De-Lea Deane-Allen of Higher Bar Leadership Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- De-Lea Deane-Allen is a leadership coach and the founder of Higher Bar Leadership. She has over 20 years of leadership experience and has over a decade of experience developing leaders in various roles from emerging leader to CEO. Her higher standard concept is grounded in the belief that leaders can care for people and performance– they don’t have to choose one or the other. Her work draws on expertise in emotional intelligence, leadership development, and equity and inclusion.

De-Lea firmly believes that the conditions leaders set for their teams will either fuel success or underperformance. Through her coaching, she helps leaders design workplace environments that support engagement, accountability, and long-term success.

“Great leadership is about more than just managing people—it’s about creating the right conditions for them to do their best work. When leaders set clear expectations, offer meaningful support, and foster a culture of trust, their teams will rise to the occasion.”

Empowerment is another key element of De-Lea’s teachings, and she has returned to Close Up Radio as part of their Empowering Women series. She wants women to be conscious that leadership does not have to involve the old male-dominated styles, and that leaning into your values can create a new normal. “Women in leadership have the power to redefine workplace culture by leading with authenticity and inclusion. By challenging outdated leadership models, we create workplaces where diverse talent can rise and make their greatest impact.”

At Higher Bar Leadership De-Lea supports senior and executive leaders to take their leadership to the next level and create a management culture that cultivates all-stars across their organization. She has one offer called the All-Star Leadership Development Package that equips small and large groups of leaders with the skills and confidence to build a healthy feedback culture that drives performance and growth. She notes that feedback is often avoided, vague, inconsistent, or even harmful, leading to weak leadership pipelines, stagnant performance, and increased attrition.

“Feedback should not be a reactive after-thought. Leaders need to be proactive about building a healthy feedback culture that accelerates everyone’s growth.”

De-Lea holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Columbia University and a master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Teachers College, Columbia University. She is an ICF-certified coach and a Pahara Institute Fellow, a recognition awarded to exceptional leaders in public education. Based in the DC Metro area, she works with regional businesses and nonprofits while also serving clients nationwide.

Learn more about De-Lea’s higher bar concepts in her latest interview with Jim. She is based in the DC Metro area and serves many regional businesses and nonprofit organizations but welcomes inquiries from prospective leadership clients everywhere. She also encourages people to reach out to her as a keynote speaker, particularly for a workplace event or honorary day.

Close Up Radio recently featured coach De-Lea Deane-Allen in an interview with Jim Masters, on Monday, February 24th at 12pm Eastern

on Monday, February 24th at 12pm Eastern

For more information on De-Lea and her coaching theory, visit www.higherbarleadership.com

