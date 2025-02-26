Global Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, And Opportunities From 2025 To 2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Mixed Martial Arts Equipment market has seen tremendous upheaval over the past few years, particularly in mixed martial arts MMA. The sector's robust growth mirrors this seismic shift, particularly in the area of MMA equipment. The size of the mixed martial arts equipment market has shown considerable expansion going from $1.25 billion in 2024 to a projected $1.33 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.0%. The substantial growth in recent years can be pinned to factors such as the growing popularity of MMA events, increased media coverage, rising participation in combat sports, greater disposable income, and expanded MMA gyms and training centers.

So, How Is The Market Envisioned To Shape In The Next Decade?

The mixed martial arts equipment market is expected to witness robust growth over the next few years. The market is projected to develop to approximately $1.66 billion by 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be traced back to various factors: MMA becoming a mainstream sport, the escalating interest in fitness and self-defense training, the proliferation of digital platforms and online coaching, increased consumer awareness regarding safety and performance benefits, and the rising global interest in competitive sports.

What's Propelling The Market Forward?

The growth of the mixed martial arts equipment market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing participation of individuals in recreational sports, fitness, and athletic activities. The rise in participation in these activities is due to a growing focus on health, wellness, and overall enjoyment. For instance, in July 2024, the Department of Health and Aged Care, an Australia-based government agency, reported that nearly 90% of adults engaged in sports at least once a year. Additionally, every year, around 13.5 million adults and 3.6 million children participate in sports, and over 3 million Australians volunteer in sports and active recreation, which drives the growth of the mixed martial arts equipment market.

Which Big Players Are Making Waves?

The mixed martial arts equipment market benefits from the operations of significant companies such as Adidas AG, Reebok International Limited, RDX Sports, Everlast Worldwide, Century Martial Arts, Venum, Hayabusa Fightwear Inc., Combat Sports, Ringside Ltd, Tatami Fightwear, TITLE Boxing LLC, Fairtex, Revgear, Rival Boxing Gear Inc., Lonsdale, MACHO SPORTS GROUP LLC, Blitz Sport Ltd, ProForce, Twins Special, Windy Fightgear, Grapplers Inc., Goodwin, and BAD BOY

How Is The Market Segmented?

By Type: Gloves; Protective Gear; Training Equipment

By Application: Sporting Goods Retailers; Department Stores; Hypermarkets And Supermarkets; Online Retailers

By End User: Personal-Use; Institution

Subsegments:

By Gloves: Sparring Gloves; Grappling Gloves; Bag Gloves; Competition Gloves

By Protective Gear: Headgear; Mouthguards; Shin Guards; Groin Protectors; Chest Protectors

By Training Equipment: Punching Bags; Focus Mitts and Pads; Speed Bags; Mats; Jump Ropes; Heavy Bags

Where Is The Market Headed Geographically?

In terms of geography, North America came out on top in 2024 as the largest region in the mixed martial arts equipment market. The market report covers other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

