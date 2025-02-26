Notre Dame de Namur University Statement on Future of Campus Property

Belmont, CA, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) acknowledged Stanford University’s recent decision not to exercise its purchase option for the NDNU campus property in Belmont, CA. Following Stanford University’s decision, NDNU is committed to finding a new buyer who will honor the legacy and historical significance of the campus.

NDNU’s leadership expressed gratitude for the discussions with Stanford and for their interest in the property. Although the potential sale will no longer proceed with Stanford, NDNU remains committed to finding a responsible and beneficial buyer for the future use of the campus property that reflects NDNU’s legacy of service to the community.

“While we are disappointed by Stanford’s decision, we appreciate their consideration of NDNU’s property,” said NDNU President Beth Martin, PhD. “Our focus remains on finding a buyer who will preserve and honor the historical significance of this beautiful campus and continue to serve the community-oriented mission that has long been a cornerstone of Notre Dame de Namur University.”

The NDNU Board of Trustees remains committed to maintaining a transparent process and will continue engaging with local stakeholders, including city officials and community members, to identify the most promising opportunities for the campus property’s future. The university is confident that the property will find a meaningful role in the future growth and development of the Belmont community.

In the interim, NDNU will remain an independent, non-profit, Catholic university operating on the Belmont campus and is committed to continuing to improve the student experience at all levels of the university, providing students with a modern learning environment, whether it be in person, fully online, or hybrid.

The NDNU campus has long been a vital part of the Bay Area’s educational landscape, and the university looks forward to continuing its work with the community to preserve the legacy of service, compassion, and academic excellence it has embodied for over 170 years.

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WSCUC accredited and offers master’s degrees in business, education, and psychology, undergraduate degree completion programs in business administration and psychology, along with teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu

Kurt Allen, Vice President, Marketing and Communications Notre Dame de Namur University 650-508-3533 pr@ndnu.edu

