‘Boruto Uzumaki Birthday Celebration 2025’ Begins March 27th at ‘NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato’

Part 1 of the celebrations, "Celebrate Boruto! Special Spring Greetings", will allow park guests to greet and take photos with Boruto

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park "Nijigen no Mori", located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park in Japan, has announced that in addition to commemorating the 6th anniversary of the opening of its popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato", the attraction will also be holding a variety of events to celebrate the birthday of Boruto Uzumaki.

The first event, "Celebrate Boruto! Special Spring Greetings", will be held on three days, on March 27th (Thursday), 29th (Saturday), and 30th (Sunday). Visitors will have the chance to take commemorative photos and enjoy a rock-paper-scissors contest with Boruto Uzumaki.

Nijigen no Mori’s "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" is the only place where fans can meet Boruto in person to celebrate the character's birthday on March 27th. This exclusive yearly birthday celebration is sure to delight fans.

■Overview: "Boruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2025" Part 1

Event Dates: March 27th (Thursday), March 29th (Saturday), March 30th (Sunday)

・12:00 PM – Photo events on each day

・2:00 PM – Rock-paper-scissors contests on each day

Content: For three days only, including March 27th (Thursday), the day of Boruto Uzumaki’s birthday, a special greeting event with Boruto will be held. Commemorative group photo opportunities with Boruto and rock-paper-scissors contests will also be held. Winners will receive a special mission ticket for "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" as a present.

Group photo sessions are limited to 15 groups, and a photo session ticket is required. Photo session tickets will be distributed for free on a first-come, first-served basis at the gate when it opens on the day of the event.

Location: In front of "Hokage Rock" at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato within Nijigen no Mori

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Price: Free (entrance tickets are required separately)

Admission Tickets: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/duOraKkAKT/

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

Inquiries: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

