Governor Newsom issues statement on federal investments in Sites Reservoir

News What you need to know: More than 9,000 properties were cleared of hazardous materials in less than 30 days – marking the fastest-ever hazardous debris removal effort in the nation. LOS ANGELES – In less than 30 days, federal and state crews have substantially...

