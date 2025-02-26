The Rebirth of Black Wall Street: Langston University Experts Share Business Trends for 2025 and Beyond

LANGSTON, OK, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the business landscape evolves, Langston University School of Business (LUSB) is calling for greater inclusivity in media representation and business thought leadership. Dr. Daryl D. Green, Dean of LUSB, emphasizes amplifying diverse voices, particularly those from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs)."As we move into 2025, it is critical for media platforms and business leaders to seek out and include a broader range of perspectives," says Dean Green. "Langston University houses a wealth of expertise—industry veterans, retired executives, and distinguished researchers—who bring real-world insights and forward-thinking strategies to today’s rapidly changing economic environment."The Enduring Legacy of Black Wall StreetTulsa’s Black Wall Street once symbolized Black economic prosperity before the 1921 massacre that devastated the thriving business district. Despite the tragedy, its legacy endures, inspiring new generations of Black entrepreneurs and business leaders. The values of financial literacy, cooperative economics, and innovation that fueled Black Wall Street’s success remain at the heart of LUSB’s mission. Through research, education, and mentorship, Langston University upholds these ideals to ensure Black entrepreneurship thrives in the modern era.As digital transformation reshapes industries, LUSB provides students and professionals with the tools needed to succeed in today’s competitive marketplace. The university’s focus on data-driven insights, strategic planning, and economic empowerment positions it as a leader in fostering sustainable growth and business innovation.LUSB as a Think Tank for 2025 and BeyondThe faculty at LUSB are more than educators—they are thought leaders shaping the future of business. Many bring decades of executive experience, offering expertise in finance, entrepreneurship, law, taxation, artificial intelligence, and leadership. With 2025 poised for significant shifts in technology, economic policy, and market dynamics, these experts provide strategic guidance for businesses and entrepreneurs looking to thrive in an uncertain future.Langston University serves as an incubator for innovative ideas, bridging academia and industry. By fostering relationships with businesses, policymakers, and corporate leaders, LUSB contributes to economic revitalization and shapes policies that promote inclusivity and equitable growth. The university’s faculty regularly engage in public discourse, advising businesses and advocating for policies that support minority entrepreneurs.Key Business and Economic Predictions for 2025LUSB faculty members have identified critical trends that will define the business world in the coming year:Dr. Angelia Brooks – Economic Development & Business OperationsPrediction: Economic growth in 2025 will hinge on community collaboration, with governments, businesses, and educational institutions working together to create sustainable prosperity and equitable access to opportunities.Dr. Charles Mambula – Global Entrepreneurship & Trade PolicyPrediction: Tariffs on international trade will disproportionately impact minority communities and small businesses, requiring adaptive sourcing and pricing strategies.Dr. Daryl D. Green – Leadership & Cultural IntelligencePrediction: Cultural intelligence will be a business necessity. Companies prioritizing diversity and inclusive leadership will gain a competitive edge in a globalized market.Dr. Devin Oten – Strategic Leadership & Organizational DevelopmentPrediction: Leaders must adopt systems thinking to address root causes of economic and organizational challenges, ensuring long-term success instead of reactive short-term fixes.Dr. Jerry Goodwin – Business Law & MediaPrediction: AI-driven content strategies will dominate media, requiring businesses to leverage technology for engagement while traditional outlets face growing competition from independent digital creators.Dr. Leslye Kornegay – Management & Executive LeadershipPrediction: Federal policy changes will increase demand for nontraditional education pathways, pushing institutions to offer more flexible workforce development programs.Dr. Lester G. Reid – Accounting & Emerging TechnologiesPrediction: AI and large language models (LLMs) will revolutionize business operations, making digital readiness essential for financial and operational success.Malayna Hasmanis, MPA, M.Ed. – Nonprofit Leadership & Organizational DevelopmentPrediction: Mission-driven entrepreneurship will rise, with consumers gravitating toward ethical businesses that prioritize social impact.Dr. Tamatha White – Global Business & International AwarenessPrediction: Professionals with cultural fluency and global business knowledge will be in high demand, driving international economic collaboration.A Call to Action for Business Leaders and Media OutletsLUSB invites entrepreneurs, policymakers, and the media to collaborate with its expert faculty. Through consultations, speaking engagements, and strategic partnerships, Langston University is shaping the future of business leadership and economic growth.The university also seeks to expand partnerships with corporations, nonprofits, and government agencies to drive meaningful change. By aligning collaborations with its mission of education, economic empowerment, and community development, LUSB aims to create lasting impact locally and globally.For media inquiries and interviews with Langston University’s School of Business experts, contact the Public Relations Office at (405) 466-6049 or email Media Relations Specialist Ellie Melero at emelero@langston.edu.About Langston UniversityLangston University, the only historically Black college in Oklahoma, is dedicated to academic excellence, innovation, and leadership development. With a rich history rooted in education and community empowerment, Langston University continues to shape the next generation of business leaders through research, mentorship, and real-world applications. The university remains committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment where students can thrive and make meaningful contributions to society.

