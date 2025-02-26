Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,152 in the last 365 days.

ProClimb Crew Supports Climbing Competition as Jack Takes First Place in Throwline Event

Auckland Arborits Experts

Auckland Arborits Experts

Professional Arborists in Auckland

Professional Arborists in Auckland

We are thrilled to see our crew actively supporting the climbing community & demonstrating their expertise. Jack’s win in the Throwline event is a testament to the high standards we uphold at ProClimb”
— Andreas Ross
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProClimb, a leading provider of arborist and tree care services in Auckland, proudly participated in a recent climbing competition, with several crew members volunteering to support the event. Demonstrating the team’s dedication to the industry and their passion for climbing, ProClimb’s own Jack showcased exceptional skill, securing 1st place in the prestigious Throwline event.

The competition, which brought together skilled climbers from across the region, highlighted technical ability, precision, and agility—qualities that are central to ProClimb’s professional approach to tree care. The Throwline event, a crucial skill in arboriculture, tests a climber’s accuracy in setting a line for tree access, a technique essential for safe and efficient climbing.

Rossy, spokesperson for ProClimb, expressed pride in the team’s involvement:
"We are thrilled to see our crew actively supporting the climbing community and demonstrating their expertise. Jack’s win in the Throwline event is a testament to the high standards and dedication we uphold at ProClimb."

With a commitment to both professional development and industry engagement, ProClimb continues to lead the way in arborist services across Auckland. The team remains dedicated to improving skills, promoting safety, and fostering a strong network within the climbing and arboriculture community.
Contact Information

ProClimb
Office & Yard Address:
279 Church Street, Onehunga, Auckland
PO Box 13165, Onehunga, Auckland 1643, New Zealand
Office Hours: 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Monday to Friday

Andreas (Rossy) Ross
ProClimb
+6493001422 ext.
info@proclimb.co.nz

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ProClimb Crew Supports Climbing Competition as Jack Takes First Place in Throwline Event

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more