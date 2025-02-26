ProClimb Crew Supports Climbing Competition as Jack Takes First Place in Throwline Event

Auckland Arborits Experts Professional Arborists in Auckland

We are thrilled to see our crew actively supporting the climbing community & demonstrating their expertise. Jack’s win in the Throwline event is a testament to the high standards we uphold at ProClimb” — Andreas Ross

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProClimb, a leading provider of arborist and tree care services in Auckland , proudly participated in a recent climbing competition, with several crew members volunteering to support the event. Demonstrating the team’s dedication to the industry and their passion for climbing, ProClimb’s own Jack showcased exceptional skill, securing 1st place in the prestigious Throwline event.The competition, which brought together skilled climbers from across the region, highlighted technical ability, precision, and agility—qualities that are central to ProClimb’s professional approach to tree care. The Throwline event, a crucial skill in arboriculture, tests a climber’s accuracy in setting a line for tree access, a technique essential for safe and efficient climbing.Rossy, spokesperson for ProClimb, expressed pride in the team’s involvement:"We are thrilled to see our crew actively supporting the climbing community and demonstrating their expertise. Jack’s win in the Throwline event is a testament to the high standards and dedication we uphold at ProClimb."With a commitment to both professional development and industry engagement, ProClimb continues to lead the way in arborist services across Auckland. The team remains dedicated to improving skills, promoting safety, and fostering a strong network within the climbing and arboriculture community.Contact InformationProClimbOffice & Yard Address:279 Church Street, Onehunga, AucklandPO Box 13165, Onehunga, Auckland 1643, New ZealandOffice Hours: 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Monday to Friday

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.